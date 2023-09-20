Tridion Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

Latest certification underscores Tridion’s focus on customers, security and quality

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, is proud to announce that Tridion Product Development has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Tridion helps enterprises connect with their customers, partners and employees through collaborative content and knowledge management.

Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification is based on demonstrating several robust quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, leadership commitment and the company’s approach to continual improvement.

“Anyone involved in the ISO 9001:2015 certification will understand the complexities involved in meeting this stringent standard,” explains Frank Closset, Head of Product for Tridion. “We’re proud of the Tridion product development team who have worked tirelessly to ensure we exceed client expectations and continue a strong commitment to our customers, security and quality.”

In addition, Tridion – which offers clients the opportunity to engage with multilingual audiences across any digital channel – provides the highest security standards. This is demonstrated by the fact that the platform, when hosted on RWS’s Cloud Operations, is also SOC 2 compliant. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 specifies how organizations should manage customer data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification for Tridion adds to an extensive selection of standards already achieved across the RWS Group, including ISO 27001, which provides structure to RWS’s Information Security Management system. In addition, RWS has achieved ISO 17100:2015 Translation Services; ISO 18587:2017 Post-editing of Machine Translation Output and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certifications.

Click here to read our blog on the process behind the certification.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

