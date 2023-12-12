Tricentis Welcomes David Kimball as Senior Vice President for Americas

Technology sales veteran to lead go-to-market strategy and expansion across the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the appointment of David Kimball as Senior Vice President of Sales for Americas. Kimball will assume responsibility for continuing to scale the Americas business, driving both go-to-market strategy and execution across the region.





“I’m ready to hit the ground running with Tricentis, elevating our go-to-market team to new heights in the Americas,” said Kimball. “It’s an honor to join an organization with a steadfast, and indispensable goal — providing optimized automated software testing solutions for organizations in every stage of their digital transformation.”

Kimball joins Tricentis from Veeam Software, where he served as Vice President of the Public Sector and was responsible for aligning multiple business functions to create a cohesive public sector and healthcare business unit. This reorganization resulted in significant growth and the company’s largest deal with the Department of Defense. Prior to Veeam, Kimball served as SVP Public Sector and SVP Americas at SolarWinds, leading a team of more than 200 employees, and held leadership roles in the private and public sectors for Intellitactics, Trend Micro, Netiq, and Remedy.

“With a wealth of experience and a vision for strategic growth, I have no doubt that David will lead our Americas business to continued success,” said Ian Steward, Chief Revenue Officer, Tricentis. “He will serve as an integral part of our mission to accelerate customer acquisition and growth at scale in the region and support our customers on their continuous testing and quality engineering journeys.”

Kimball joins Tricentis which recently announced the appointments of Yaw Hu Law as Vice President for Asia and David Cronk as Senior Vice President for EMEA.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

Contacts

Tricentis



Courtney Cantwell



c.cantwell@tricentis.com

Matter for Tricentis



tricentis@matternow.com