Tricentis Delivers Unified, End-to-End Mobile Testing Solution–Tricentis Mobile

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the addition of Virtual Mobile Grid to Tricentis Mobile, solidifying it as the most comprehensive, end-to-end mobile testing solution on the market. The Virtual Mobile Grid follows the recent announcements of Tricentis Device Cloud and the acquisition of Waldo. Tricentis Mobile allows software engineers and developers to solve mobile application development challenges caused by test authoring, execution, and analysis across disconnected or incomplete mobile solutions.





“We have been relentlessly committed to addressing all the pain points for mobile testing in a simplified, seamless way,” said Mav Turner, Chief Technology Officer of DevOps, Tricentis. “And we believe Tricentis Mobile makes it easier to test in a complete and comprehensive way previously not possible.”

Tricentis Mobile enables teams to test apps on thousands of real and virtual devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, smartphones to tablets, mobile browsers and more. Together with Tricentis Device Cloud, the Virtual Mobile Grid provides Tricentis Mobile greater flexibility and coverage of mobile applications. Teams can author mobile tests faster and more easily, run using real devices or virtual devices, and gain essential insights across all stages of the development cycle—all from within a single platform.

Tricentis Mobile brings together Tricentis Testim Mobile, Tricentis Tosca Mobile, and the Tricentis Device Cloud as part of a single platform. The Virtual Mobile Grid was developed using technology acquired from Waldo and is now available in Testim Mobile with plans to add to Tosca Mobile in a future release.

“Organizations today face immense pressure to release high-quality mobile apps faster to stay competitive. If the user experience suffers, organizations stand to lose money, reputation, and revenue. Tricentis Mobile meets this challenge by enabling businesses to provide optimal mobile experiences from anywhere, and on any device. Removing manual processes, reducing maintenance costs, and achieving better test coverage improves overall application quality,” Turner said.

Tricentis Mobile’s advanced capabilities include:

The ability to seamlessly test on real and virtual devices in the cloud: Organizations can now test end to end at every layer (desktop, web, API and mobile) across thousands of iOS and Android devices to ensure consistency across business processes.

Organizations can now test end to end at every layer (desktop, web, and mobile) across thousands of iOS and Android devices to ensure consistency across business processes. AI-enabled analytics to pinpoint mobile failures rapidly: Neural network technology provides the ability to intuitively see and understand mobile interfaces (objects, images, video, audio) to detect critical mobile failures while also optimizing for native features, performance, and platform-specific UX.

Neural network technology provides the ability to intuitively see and understand mobile interfaces (objects, images, video, audio) to detect critical mobile failures while also optimizing for native features, performance, and platform-specific UX. End-to-end mobile testing solution for accelerated app delivery: Teams can now build and run no-code tests to identify and resolve critical UX and performance issues through real-time tracking of 130+ KPIs related to network, location, response time, CPU , and more.

Teams can now build and run no-code tests to identify and resolve critical UX and performance issues through real-time tracking of 130+ KPIs related to network, location, response time, , and more. Codeless, SaaS -based test automation for accelerated high-quality releases: Author and execute mobile tests faster using a wide range of iOS simulators and Android emulators to increase user satisfaction and application performance.

