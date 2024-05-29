Tricentis Appoints Former SAP Global Chief Architect as Field Chief Technology Officer, Americas

SAP veteran of 25+ years to help drive go-to-market technical strategy and support business transformations

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the appointment of Damien Johnson as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Americas. Johnson will help support the company’s technology and business strategy with a focus on providing technical expertise and guidance to customers, prospects, and partners to achieve maximal value through their IT transformation and DevOps initiatives.





“I consider Tricentis to be the foremost leader in enabling innovation and software value generation by eliminating quality as a bottleneck to their IT and business transformations,” said Johnson. “In my role as Field CTO for Americas at Tricentis, I look forward to combining my passions working with organizations to understand their operational goals and helping them go beyond their expectations to accelerate time to value and value realization.”

A seasoned industry professional with a career spanning over 25 years in SAP transformations, Johnson now joins Tricentis where he previously served as Global Chief Architect for RISE with SAP (SAP Cloud ERP) and was responsible for leveraging his extensive experience to help the company’s large strategic customers and major service providers modernize and migrate to the cloud.

“Damien’s deep expertise and track record of success make him a valuable asset to Tricentis’ community of customers, prospects, and partners as they look to both accelerate and de-risk their business transformations,” said Ian Steward, Chief Revenue Officer, Tricentis. “He will serve as an integral part of our technical go-to-market strategy in support of our mission to empower every organization​ to deliver high-quality software at speed and scale resulting in better business outcomes​.”

Johnson joins Tricentis which recently announced the appointments of Ayumu Narizuka as Japan Country Manager and David Kimball as Senior Vice President for Americas.

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

