Tricentis Acquires SeaLights to Revolutionize Industry Approach to Software Quality Engineering

Company expands its leadership position in the quality engineering market with comprehensive coverage for AI-powered quality intelligence throughout the CI/CD pipeline

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in AI-powered continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the acquisition of SeaLights, a SaaS-based, software quality intelligence platform. SeaLights further increases Tricentis’ market leadership in quality intelligence by adding expanded capabilities for unparalleled visibility and insights into code and tests throughout the continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline.





Founded in 2015, SeaLights provides large enterprises with the metrics, traceability, and insights needed to confidently meet their quality gates and deliver software quickly. Using agents to map code to tests and evaluate code that has changed, SeaLights then uses machine learning (ML) to identify quality risks during software releases. This shift-left capability enables software development teams to focus on the minimum number of functional tests, thereby saving time and speeding up their release delivery.

“In today’s complex, fast-moving IT environments, AI-powered quality intelligence is an absolute game changer,” said Kevin Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricentis. “Tricentis pioneered the quality intelligence category with robust coverage for SAP environments, and the additional capabilities of SeaLights further extends the dominance of our comprehensive quality intelligence solutions to a wide array of applications and environments.”

Tricentis can now provide customers with AI-enabled quality intelligence beyond SAP environments and into both custom and packaged applications, including test impact analysis, quality risk management, root cause analysis, and support across all programming languages. This powerful solution enables software development teams to understand where new code changes can have an impact, assess the risk of new code changes, determine if there are code coverage gaps, and resolve bugs introduced with new code changes all in a continuous automation testing cycle.

Eran Sher, SeaLights CEO and Co-founder, who joins Tricentis as EVP and General Manager, Quality Intelligence said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Tricentis, the leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to expand our reach and impact. Together, we will transform the way organizations approach software quality, making it more intelligent, efficient, and reliable. Our combined expertise will drive the next generation of quality intelligence, setting a new standard for the industry.”

This is Tricentis’ second acquisition in the past twelve months, following the purchase of Waldo in July 2023. Founded in 2007, Tricentis now serves more than 3,000 customers in 19 countries, including more than half of the Fortune 500.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing through an approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. This approach addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

