Tricentis Acquires Codeless Mobile Test Automation Platform Waldo

Enables organizations to quickly author and execute mobile tests, ensuring quality throughout the CI/CD pipeline

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, announced today the acquisition of Waldo, a SaaS-based, no-code, zero-footprint mobile test automation platform. Waldo complements and extends Tricentis’ mobile testing offerings with new test automation capabilities, including native, hybrid, and web mobile application testing using virtual devices supporting iOS simulators and Android emulators.





Mobile applications are a central part of our lives, enabling business operations, accelerating communications around the world, and providing an effortless way to connect and collaborate. It is no surprise that according to Statista, mobile devices now generate nearly 59% of global website traffic. However, managing a mobile test infrastructure as part of a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline can be time consuming and expensive for organizations striving to achieve mobile application quality.

Waldo addresses these challenges by delivering SaaS-based test automation that simplifies mobile test authoring, management, and execution directly from a browser. As organizations shift left and increase their focus on shipping quality code, Waldo allows them to cost-effectively test every commit through emulation using virtual mobile devices.

“The number and complexity of mobile applications continues to increase with no signs of slowing down,” said Kevin Thompson, Chairman and CEO, Tricentis. “We believe the combination of what Waldo brings from a depth-of-knowledge and technology perspective combined with what Tricentis offers in our breadth-of-test automation expertise will allow us to deliver higher-quality mobile applications at the speed and scale businesses require.”

Along with Tricentis Testim Mobile and Tricentis Tosca Mobile, Waldo adds unmatched value to the Tricentis mobile application testing offerings and AI-based test automation platform. Mobile application development teams gain simplicity and speed authoring tests and power and flexibility through execution on a virtual device cloud.

“We are very excited to join Tricentis,” said Laurent Sigal, Co-Founder and CTO of Waldo. “As a leader in test automation with a comprehensive set of mobile application testing offerings, the company has uniquely positioned itself to support mobile app quality holistically across the software development lifecycle. We see a world of possibilities in how we can leverage our technologies.”

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing through an approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. This approach addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

Contacts

Tricentis



Courtney Cantwell



c.cantwell@tricentis.com

Matter for Tricentis



tricentis@matternow.com