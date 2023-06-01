Tribute Honors Gordon Moore, Intel’s Co-Founder

Family, friends and co-workers commemorate the life, work and legacy of Intel’s co-founder

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation today hosted a tribute to celebrate the life of Gordon Moore, Intel’s co-founder.





Moore died March 24, 2023, at the age of 94. In addition to leading Intel, Moore was a giant of the technology industry and one of America’s leading philanthropists. Best known for Moore’s Law and the creation of the iconic semiconductor company, with his wife, Betty, he established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000. To date, the foundation has invested more than $5 billion to conserve the environment, advance science, improve patient care and preserve the special character of the Bay Area.

A replay of the tribute commemorating Moore’s life, work and legacy is available on the Intel Newsroom.

Press Kits: Gordon Moore at Intel | Moore’s Law

