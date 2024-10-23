Tribe Payments Expands into APAC with New Singapore Office

Building on European success, Tribe Payments targets the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tribe Payments, the pioneering digital payments and infrastructure orchestrator that specialises in issuer and acquirer processing, announces the opening of its Singapore office. The move comes as part of Tribe’s strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, signalling its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class digital payment solutions across global markets.





To lead its efforts in this dynamic region, Tribe has appointed payments industry veteran Matt Weir as General Manager – Asia Pacific.

Tribe already serves over half a dozen clients in the region, and this physical expansion into APAC follows a period of significant growth across Europe and Asia. The new office in Singapore will serve as a hub to support banks, fintechs, and financial institutions across the region who want to tap into the company’s innovative payment platform.

Tribe’s platform, renowned for its agility and scalability, is designed to deliver customised financial services at speed, enabling clients to adapt quickly to the ever-changing digital payments landscape.

Matt Weir brings with him extensive global payments experience, having lived and worked across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia for over two decades.

His career spans both the issuing and acquiring sides of the industry, with a successful track record of driving growth and developing payment strategies in corporate environments, such as at JCB, Visa, and Euronet, and at fintech companies, including EedenBull and Praemium.

Having been based in Singapore for the past 17 years, Matt is well-positioned to lead Tribe’s expansion into the region. His deep understanding of the APAC payments landscape, its cultural nuances, and his extensive network of senior industry contacts will all play a pivotal role in establishing Tribe’s presence.

Commenting on his new role, Matt said: “I am delighted to join the Tribe team and to have the privileged position of leading the company’s launch and expansion into the APAC region. The team has built and developed a truly unique cloud-based, API-driven proprietary payments platform, offering world-class digital solutions for issuers, acquirers, and merchant clients.

“No other digital payments player offers this breadth of solution design and implementation. It is therefore the perfect time to expand into Asia-Pacific – the fastest growing and most digitally savvy region in the world.”

The opening of the Singapore office represents a major milestone in Tribe’s global expansion strategy. Following a 73% revenue growth from 2022 to 2023 and an ever-increasing client base, Tribe’s cutting-edge payment solutions are set to make a strong impact on APAC’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

Tribe’s proprietary platform is designed to support a wide array of financial services, including core banking, digital wallets, and fraud risk monitoring, ensuring that clients can meet the demands of today’s digital-first consumers.

Alex Reddish, Head of Market Expansion & GTM Strategy at Tribe Payments, said: “Expanding physically into APAC marks an exciting new chapter for Tribe. With Matt’s leadership and deep regional knowledge, we’re confident that our clients – both existing and future – will be able to seamlessly tap into this fast-growing market. Our cloud-based platform offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility, and we look forward to building long-lasting partnerships across the region.”

Andrew Hocking, CEO of Tribe Payments, added: “The APAC market is thriving with innovation, and our enhanced presence here will allow us to better support the region’s banks, fintechs, and financial institutions as they navigate an increasingly digital and dynamic landscape.

“Our Singapore office will serve as a hub of expertise, enabling us to form deeper partnerships and provide tailored services that meet the unique needs of the market. With our robust and scalable platform, we’re confident that Tribe will play a key role in shaping the future of payments across APAC.”

Tribe will also be participating in the Singapore FinTech Festival, taking place between the 6th-8th November at Singapore Expo, where Alex and Matt will be on the ground showcasing Tribe’s innovative payment solutions and strategic plans for the APAC region.

Matt concluded: “We look forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival, where we can share more about Tribe’s plans and digital solutions.”

Learn more at https://www.tribepayments.com.

About Tribe Payments

Founded in 2018 an issuer and acquirer processor, Tribe has evolved into a leading digital payments orchestrator, empowering merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers with an extensive product ecosystem, so they can build, customise, and deliver innovative programmes at speed, without compromising quality.

Tribe’s proprietary API helps fintechs become both issuers and acquirers, offering unmatched global connectivity with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay, Discover, and JCB. We ensure scalability and security with PCI Level 1 compliance and our private cloud.

Our mission is to deliver payment technology that no longer compromises between scale and speed.

Contacts

Email: tribe@skyparlour.com

Phone: +44 (0)330 043 1315