Tribal-Wide Self-Exclusion Program to Launch with Support from National Leaders

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark initiative to enhance responsible gaming and support community well-being, tribal gaming leaders have announced their support for the upcoming launch of a comprehensive Tribal-Wide Self-Exclusion Program. This program will enable individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from all participating tribal casinos in sovereign nations and territories in one step.

The program will launch in Wisconsin in March before expanding to other states in collaboration with participating tribal gaming commissions.

For those attending the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, a presentation will be held at the Chairman’s Lounge on April 2, 2025, as well as individual meetings with tribes throughout the event.

An Advisory Board for the Tribal-Wide program has been established and includes:

Anika Howard – President/CEO, Wondr Nation

Jamie Hummingbird – Chairman, National Tribal Gaming Commissioners/Regulators

Oscar Schuyler – Chairman, Board of Regulators, Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority, Alabama Coushatta Tribe of Texas

Ernie Stevens – Chairman, Indian Gaming Association of Washington DC

Tamara Van Schyndel – Executive Director, Paskenta Tribal Gaming Commission

"This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to the health of our people and communities," stated Ivory Kelly, CEO of the Tribal Council for Responsible Gaming. "By tribes coming together to offer a streamlined process for self-exclusion with a technology partner that shares our values, we help people in our communities who are looking to take a break or stop gambling do so for the amount of time they need.”

The self-exclusion platform is provided by idPair, whose award-winning self-exclusion software is designed to comply with local regulations, protect tribal sovereignty, and effectively serve the needs of diverse communities.

"Tribal nations have long been at the forefront of promoting responsible gaming practices, demonstrating leadership through our actions. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of tribal nations to player protection but also sets a precedent for others to follow,” remarked Ernie Stevens, Jr., Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association of Washington DC. “We encourage all tribal leaders and regulators to extend their consideration in joining this program, expanding its reach and reinforcing our collective dedication to responsible gaming.”

For more information about the Tribal-Wide Self-Exclusion Program or for tribes who want to get involved, please visit tribalselfexclusion.org

ivory@tribalselfexclusion.org