Tribal Credit Launches Private Beta of Cash Copilot: A GPT-Powered Open Banking Solution for Emerging Market SMEs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tribal Credit, a leading fintech company that provides financing, payment, and expense management solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets, today announced the launch of the private beta of Cash Copilot, a new service that utilizes GPT technology and open banking data to help business owners, CFOs, and decision-makers in Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Cash Copilot is currently in private beta, and Tribal Credit has opened a waitlist for both existing and new customers who are interested in accessing the service. To sign up for the waitlist, visit www.tribal.credit/cash-copilot

By leveraging the power of GPT and open banking data, Cash Copilot provides real-time insights into financial risks and opportunities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and drive growth. The service offers personalized financing and payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of emerging market SMEs.

“Cash Copilot represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower SMEs in emerging markets by giving them access to cutting-edge financial tools,” said Amr Shady, CEO of Tribal Credit. “By leveraging the capabilities of GPT and open banking data, we’re not only simplifying the expense management process, but also providing unparalleled insights that will help businesses make data-driven decisions and excel in their respective markets.”

Key features of Cash Copilot include:

AI-powered financial analysis: Cash Copilot uses advanced GPT technology to analyze open banking data and provide businesses with accurate, actionable insights into their financial performance.

Cash Copilot uses advanced GPT technology to analyze open banking data and provide businesses with accurate, actionable insights into their financial performance. Personalized financing and payment solutions: Cash Copilot’s algorithms identify the most suitable financing options and payment solutions for each business, based on its unique needs and objectives.

Cash Copilot’s algorithms identify the most suitable financing options and payment solutions for each business, based on its unique needs and objectives. Seamless integration with existing services: Cash Copilot integrates effortlessly with Tribal Credit’s existing financing and payment solutions, as well as its intuitive expense management platform.

Cash Copilot integrates effortlessly with Tribal Credit’s existing financing and payment solutions, as well as its intuitive expense management platform. Targeted support for emerging markets: Cash Copilot is specifically designed to address the challenges faced by SMEs in the Latin America and MENA regions, helping them overcome barriers to growth.

To learn more about Tribal Credit and its new Cash Copilot service, visit https://www.tribal.credit/cash-copilot

About Tribal Credit

Tribal is a comprehensive payments and financing solution that harnesses the power of emerging technologies to bridge the financial inclusion gap for SMEs in emerging markets. By providing SMEs with access to modern payment methods such as multi-currency Visa business credit cards, local and international wires, short-term financing, and an advanced spend management platform to monitor and control expenses, Tribal Credit delivers an all-in-one seamless experience.

The company has secured significant funding from top investors including SoftBank, QED Investors, BECO Capital, Stellar Development Foundation, and Coinbase Ventures, as well as various crypto and strategic investors. Tribal Credit’s leadership team consists of seasoned entrepreneurs, data scientists, and banking executives. The company has achieved notable recognition as a member of the Visa FinTech Fast Track program, the winner of the 2021 Challengers Awards’ Best Banking Card Product Award from respected publication Tearsheet, and a featured inclusion in CB Insights’ prestigious Fintech 250 list. Learn more at https://www.tribal.credit.

Contacts

Fernando Sosa



PR Global Manager at Tribal

+5525140580