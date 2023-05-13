<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Tri Ri Asset Management Announces Launch of Flagship VC Fund
Business Wire

Tri Ri Asset Management Announces Launch of Flagship VC Fund

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tri Ri Asset Management (“TRAM”) today announced the launch of their flagship venture capital fund, the TRAM Venture Fund (“TRAM VF”), with a target size of USD 125 million. TRAM VF will be focused on the MENA region, with a particular emphasis in Pakistan. Tri Ri Asset Impact Fund, with a commitment of USD 50 million, serves as the fund’s anchor. TRAM VF is dedicated to serving the later-stage tech company growth needs in Pakistan and MENA. The new fund’s deployment will focus on investing in innovative early-stage and growth-stage tech companies and enabling them to emerge into market leaders in GCC, South Asia, and North Africa.

TRAM VF will meet the needs of local startups and help them to become regional and global competitors. The local tech industry has recently seen substantial expansion; yet, funding is falling behind the quick speed of change and technological adoption. This has drawn global technology businesses as well as international venture capitalists to the region. TRAM VF will further accelerate the growth of the VC ecosystem in order to meet the increasing demand for technology products and services.

Adeel Hussain, General Partner of TRAM VF stated: “Following the successful launch of our PE Impact fund last year, we are pleased to announce the launch of our Flagship VC Fund TRAM VF and its initial closure of $92 million. A particular thanks to our anchor investor, as well as the LP a Swiss family office, whose commitment demonstrates how ripe the region is for VC investments.”

Asad Ali, Co-CIO & Principal added: “We look forward to deploying our first flagship VC fund in a region with such complex growth. Scaling from our roots in Real Estate our capital deployment strategy has always been the core of our rapid growth. We will be able to use the same strategies to assist early stage startups within the region to leverage and grow their business. Our investment strategy is defined by a data-driven approach, specialized sourcing capabilities, and an uncompromising commitment to meaningful collaboration with entrepreneurs. We are more than just investors; we are also builders, utilising our team’s market experience to propel firms more precisely than generalist organisations. Supporting entrepreneurs is a privilege that we never take for granted.”

TRAM VF will utilize its differentiated market expertise and metrics-driven evaluation process, to invests across Fintech, healthcare, consumer, education, food security, real estate, B2B, Artificial Intelligence across the region.

About Tri Ri Asset Management:

Tri Ri Asset Management, is a concentrated, research-intensive, fundamental value investor in the public markets. Since 2019, Tri Ri has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a balanced portfolio of public market and real estate holdings.

As of March 2023, Tri Ri’s portfolio composed of USD 850 million in assets under management along with USD 1.2 billion in Co-investments and 7 renowned properties with over 1500 rooms.

Contacts

Richard Haig

Investor.relations@tririasset.com

Articoli correlati

In Accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08, this Press Release Makes Public the Grant of an Employment Inducement Award to Weave Communications’ New Chief Strategy...

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As required by the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a...
Continua a leggere

Wallarm Named a CyberTech 100 Company of 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wallarm recognized for the second straight year as a cybersecurity innovator 'every financial institution needs to know about'SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Another Record: Terran Orbital-Developed PTD-3 Enables 200 Gigabits per Second Space-to-Ground Optical Link

Business Wire Business Wire -
The NASA Satellite is Revolutionizing Space-to-Ground CommunicationsBOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), (“Terran Orbital” or “the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

In Accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08, this Press Release Makes Public the Grant of...

Business Wire