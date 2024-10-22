TRG Expands Capabilities Into Latin America With the Acquisition of Boreal 4.0

Managed services provider strategically expands global capabilities and strengthens its robotics and automation services

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boreal—TRG, a global managed service provider, announced today that it has acquired Boreal 4.0, a leading AIDC-focused automation company based in Argentina. This acquisition will allow TRG to expand its managed services into Latin America and enhance its robotics and automation capabilities.





“Boreal 4.0 has established itself as an innovative player in the Latin American market,” said TRG CEO and President, Sean Kennedy. “Bringing together our capabilities will help us lead the global market in innovative endpoint solutions and managed services.”

TRG will be acquiring four of Boreal 4.0’s locations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico – and 40 employees will be joining the team. With this expansion, TRG can now support its customers across three continents and nine countries, leveraging a workforce of over 500 employees across 12 facilities.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the TRG family,” said Roberto Fuhr, CEO of Boreal 4.0. “Our customers already know us for our innovative solutions and being a leader in the robotics and automation space, but now we are backed by one of the largest global MSPs in the world which will allow us to round out our managed services offerings.”

In preparation for this expansion, earlier this year TRG brought on Gregg Gough as its first Director of Automation to help drive its automation and robotics capabilities for its customers. Previously at Honeywell Intelligrated, a leading single-source provider of intelligent automated material handling solutions, Gough has extensive experience in consulting and designing automation solutions for customers.

“Gregg will be working hand-in-hand with our new Boreal 4.0 teammates to ensure our robotics and automation offerings are seamless globally,” said Kennedy. “This is an incredibly important acquisition for us because it not only expands our global footprint into geographies that are untapped, but it also opens a door to leap ahead through innovation overnight.”

This is the third acquisition TRG has made in the past two years to help expand its reach globally. It also just merged capabilities with its sister company Inversion6, which is now TRG’s dedicated cybersecurity division.

These recent acquisitions and partnerships have not only doubled the team’s size but have massively expanded its capabilities and the company has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“Our customers and partners know that we move quickly and we stay ahead of the competition,” said Kennedy. “Bringing Roberto and his team onboard isn’t just about an acquisition but also a great extension of our culture. We can’t wait to get to work together to create more synergies for our global customers.”

ABOUT TRG

TRG is a global, privately owned managed services provider that manages and secures the full lifecycle of every enterprise endpoint. Our mission is to lead the future of enterprise endpoint technology. Learn more at trgsolutions.com.

