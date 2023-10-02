Trexon Welcomes C.E. Precision Assemblies, Inc. to the Engineered Products Family

Trexon Expands its Military & Aerospace Portfolio with the Strategic Acquisition of C.E. Precision Assemblies, Inc. (CEPA), Further Strengthening the Trexon Engineered Products Group’s Offerings of RF/Microwave Cable Assemblies, Wire Harnesses, and Electromechanical Solutions.

MACEDONIA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and a leading provider of specialty connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of C.E. Precision Assemblies, Inc. (“CEPA”). CEPA is an industry-recognized value-added manufacturer of RF/microwave build-to-print flexible and semi-rigid cable assemblies, as well as molded, and braided wire harnesses. This acquisition represents Trexon’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the military and aerospace markets.





Regarding the addition of CEPA to the Trexon team, Mark Twaalfhoven, President and CEO of Trexon stated:

“The addition of C.E. Precision brings a wealth of experience and expertise in cable assembly and wire harness solutions that support our strategic vision of delivering high quality, mission-critical assemblies. We look forward to a prosperous relationship and welcome CEPA to the Trexon family.”

Speaking on the transaction, Paul Ross, former owner of CEPA, stated:

“With our primary aerospace and defense customers in mind, we chose to partner with Trexon to support our ongoing growth efforts. We are excited to be part of a bigger entity with similar values and philosophy and to be able to take advantage of the extensive knowledge within the other Trexon businesses. We look forward to what the future holds with CEPA and Trexon together.”

About C.E. Precision Assemblies, Inc.:

Founded in 1986, CEPA has built a reputation of producing and delivering high quality interconnect solutions for Military and Aerospace applications. From build-to-print flexible and semi-rigid RF/Microwave cable assemblies to simple, complex, molded, and braided wire harnesses, CEPA’s products are used in a wide variety of applications. For more information, please visit https://cepainc.com.

About Trexon:

Founded in 1979, Trexon (formerly TPC Wire & Cable Company) is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high-cost-of-failure environments. Trexon’s products are specially constructed for a wide range of design challenges across high-reliability applications in diversified industrial end markets, defense, aerospace, cryogenic, space, medical, and other industries. For more information, please visit trexon.com.

