Trestle Secures $2.3M in Pre-Seed Funding

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trestle, the construction industry’s only subcontractor and supplier data centralization and performance management solution, has secured $2.3M in pre-seed funding led by Lerer Hippeau with additional participation from MetaProp, Laconia Capital, Alumni Ventures, The LegalTech Fund, Redbud VC, and Meridian Ventures.





“ Developed by a team with over 15 years of construction experience, Trestle is uniquely positioned to tackle the persisting challenges in the construction industry, specifically in the multitude of systems currently employed by general contractors for managing subcontractor and supplier information within construction organizations, highlighting the lack of a centralized hub,” said Victor Zhang P.E., CEO and co-founder of Trestle. “ We’re incredibly excited to have secured this round of funding, which will be instrumental to us as we continue to grow our team of software engineers and solidify our platform as the industry’s single source of truth for vendor management and performance analytics.”

Founded in 2022, Trestle is the construction industry’s only automated prequalification and vendor management platform providing modern software solutions for contractors working on heavy construction projects. By creating a centralized platform that seamlessly collects and connects key subcontractor and supplier information from internal and external systems, Trestle empowers contractors to choose the right partners, improve project transparency, share real-time feedback about third-party performance on projects, and mitigate risk before it impacts their bottom line.

“ Trestle represents the forefront of construction management, seamlessly blending state-of-the-art technology with the industry’s core needs. We are thrilled to have spearheaded Trestle’s pre-seed round and support the company’s vision and mission,” said Andrea Hippeau, Partner at Lerer Hippeau. “ Victor and Jason have a keen understanding of the industry’s needs and shortcomings, and their platform is poised to simplify intricate construction projects.”

Headquartered in New York, Trestle is available to contractors across the US. To date, the company has a database of 54,000 subcontractors and suppliers on its platform. Leading US contractors including Yonkers Contracting Company and TCE – An Iovino Enterprises Company have leveraged Trestle to develop, manage, and sustain vendor relationships across their project portfolios.

“ Trestle is leading the next major advancement in modernizing project management within the heavy construction industry,” said Zach Aarons, Co-Founder and General Partner at MetaProp. “ Victor and Jason’s profound domain expertise and sharp product instincts have been instrumental to their early success. We’re thrilled to support their continued growth in 2024 and beyond.”

“ Our team’s deep knowledge in construction constrains the number of investments we make in the space. Construction customers are hard to build for, but Victor and Jason have a unique insight that can solve a massive problem that follows GCs from sourcing vendors to completing a contract,” said Brett Calhoun, Managing Director & General Partner at Redbud VC. “ This team checks the boxes of being scrappy, relentless, obsessed with their customer, and having a network to hack distribution.”

Based in New York City, Trestle is solving problems in the heavy construction sector that have been deeply entrenched at the intersection of communication and data connectivity for decades. Anchored in real-world experience on landmark construction and software projects, Trestle’s founders understand this deeply complex and nuanced industry requires digital solutions that are the right mixture of innovation and functionality.

Trestle is the construction industry’s most advanced vendor risk management platform. With AI-powered document handling, automated approvals, and precise data collection, Trestle enables organizations to qualify subcontractors and suppliers quickly and accurately. Our API seamlessly connects to existing dashboards for unlimited flexibility, giving Trestle the unique ability to work with a variety of bidding, estimating, and ERP systems.

Lerer Hippeau is an early-stage venture capital firm founded and operated in New York City. Our portfolio includes more than 400 leading enterprise and consumer businesses including Zipline, Guideline, MIRROR, Blockdaemon, K Health, Warby Parker, and ZenBusiness. We’re experienced operators who invest early and stay in our founders’ corners as they build iconic companies. Learn more at lererhippeau.com.

