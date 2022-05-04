Trelly and Kiavi Make It Easier Than Ever for Investors to Win Deals

PropTech Leaders Work Together to Provide Real Estate Investors with the Financial Instruments They Need in Today’s Competitive Marketplace.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trelly®, the marketplace for residential investment properties, today announced a strategic alliance with Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs) through its technology-powered platform. The alliance will help small business and individual real estate investors to be more competitive in today’s tight real estate market, by providing exclusive access to investible deals, and the financial instruments needed to win those deals.

“Today’s real estate market is the tightest it’s ever been. Individual real estate investors are often at a disadvantage because they don’t have the cash to move quickly. Kiavi’s products are specifically tailored to meet the needs of landlords, flippers and wholesalers,” said Josh DeShong, Founder and CEO of Trelly Group. “We’re excited about the impact of this collaboration for real estate investors who want to scale their businesses. Trelly provides access to investable deals, and Kiavi provides access to capital.”

To celebrate the launch of the relationship, until June 30, 2022, investors can get $500 off of their processing fees when they sign up through the partnership page. This is a great opportunity for investors to fund their next Trelly deal through Kiavi.

“Our customers and real estate investors are helping revitalize America’s aging housing stock. I am excited to kick off this relationship with Trelly to help real estate investors find and fund properties as they compete in the current market,” said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. “Our mission at Kiavi is to help people live better through real estate and I am confident that with Kiavi, real estate investors will have timely access to capital needed to rehab communities across the country,” added Bourque.

About Trelly

Trelly, a Trelly Group company, is a real estate investing platform that enables users to buy and sell off-market residential investment properties directly from their phones, tablets, and computers. Trelly works like a B2B version of an MLS—a marketplace where sellers can list off-market properties for other investors to buy. Designed by investors for investors, Trelly has just what investors need to find, assess and buy investment property right from wherever they’re working. Since its launch last June, investors have published 1,596 properties on Trelly, delivering more than $200 million in GMV. With an exponentially-increasing number of investors and expansion into new markets, Trelly will help investors to scale their real estate investing businesses larger and more quickly.

For more information visit www.trelly.com.

Trelly can be accessed via the web at trelly.com, or through the Trelly app available on the App Store and Google Play

