Trellix’s ‘Soulful Work’ Initiative Achieves Top Industry Recognition for the XDR Leader

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its continued commitment to championing and expanding its Soulful Work initiative with two recent recognitions. Soulful Work is a global campaign bringing awareness to cybersecurity’s meaningful work to help recruit new and diverse talent, addressing the industry’s 3.4-million-person talent gap.





“The cybersecurity talent shortage puts us all at risk,” says Michael Alicea, CHRO Trellix. “In addition to working with governments to help develop the cyber workforce, Trellix is focused on nurturing our purpose-driven workforce. We’ve partnered with leading organizations to create pathways for more people to enter cybersecurity and are proud to continue expanding these programs into 2024.”

Trellix found success looking outside the industry for talent and is committed to anchoring DE&I into its culture. The company forged partnerships with the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), Gotara, and the National Cybersecurity Alliance HBCU Career Program to increase cybersecurity opportunities with underrepresented groups. Trellix recently expanded this list to include Mentra, a partnership to recruit neurodiverse talent.

Trellix’s strategic, multifaceted efforts to champion Soulful Work and bridge the talent gap with a more diverse workforce earned it Ragan’s 2023 CSR & Diversity Award in the DE&I Campaigns/Initiatives: Industry Partnerships/Alliances category. Ragan’s 2023 CSR & Diversity Awards program celebrates the organizations, people, and teams whose CSR, ESG, and DE&I efforts have played an important role in making the world safer, healthier, more equitable, and sustainable.

The success of Trellix’s Soulful Work initiative and the company’s overall brand impact in surrounding communities is also celebrated as a named honoree in Fast Company’s Third Annual List of Brands That Matter in the Security Category. Fast Company’s Annual List of Brands that Matter honors companies and nonprofits building cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities. The Security Category recognizes brands that show purpose and differentiation as they help protect companies and consumers from digital warfare and privacy threats.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

