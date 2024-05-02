Trellix Wise Delivers GenAI Powered Hyper Automation for Threat Detection and Response

Trellix XDR Platform leverages GenAI powered investigations to deliver five times more efficiency for analysts

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix Wise, a powerful suite of traditional and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) tools to drastically reduce cyber risk. Trellix Wise extends across the Trellix XDR Platform to discover and neutralize threats more efficiently while lowering security operations costs. The AI-driven platform automates workflows, delivering increased analyst efficiencies and improved threat prevention, detection, investigation, and remediation.





Security Operations teams, largely understaffed, are looking for solutions to help alleviate stresses and strengthen operational resilience against threats. With Trellix Wise, automatic alert investigation ensures alerts are quickly triaged, scoped, and assessed. Security analysts are able to pivot from response to prevention to keep more threats out, saving 8 hours of SOC work for every 100 alerts. The open Trellix XDR Platform leverages three times the number of third-party integrations offered by competing solutions. It applies GenAI defenses to more of the environment and finds advanced threats with complex kill chains.

“Zero day attacks, ransomware, and supply chain contamination require an extended detection and response platform to address these risks,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “Trellix Wise represents a revolutionary increase in efficacy and coverage while lowering the cost and skill set required to stop these attacks.”

Trellix Wise automatically triages threats, leveraging a large data ecosystem with multiple petabytes of telemetry data, and enables customers to make the right decisions with the right data. It delivers real time operational threat intelligence leveraging 68 billion queries a day on malicious activity from more than 100 million endpoints. Trellix Wise connects hundreds of security tools and can be implemented in on-premises and cloud environments. Benefits include:

Fast detection: Alert mining enables customers to focus on what matters most, removing the obstacle of choosing between speed and accuracy.

Alert mining enables customers to focus on what matters most, removing the obstacle of choosing between speed and accuracy. Efficient investigation: Visualization of data relationships in the threat story and natural language queries, multilingual for global teams, simplifies the understanding of complex threat landscapes.

Visualization of data relationships in the threat story and natural language queries, multilingual for global teams, simplifies the understanding of complex threat landscapes. Effective response: AI playbooks tailor themselves to the organization’s unique risk profile, applying the right policies.

AI playbooks tailor themselves to the organization’s unique risk profile, applying the right policies. Valuable incident reporting : Automated insights unique to the environment and industry and customized threat intelligence provide a clear view of risk.

: Automated insights unique to the environment and industry and customized threat intelligence provide a clear view of risk. Simplified configuration and policy management: Trellix Wise applies best practices and surfaces new configurations to reduce the attack surface and harden the environment against threats.

Trellix Wise is built on the foundation of decades of artificial intelligence modeling, analytics, and machine learning infused with continuous threat intelligence to provide customers with the leading GenAI powered security platform.

Learn more about Trellix Wise here, and visit Trellix at RSAC in San Francisco, Booth #N-5744, to see a live demonstration.

Additional Resources:

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Media Contact

Megan Haley



media@trellix.com