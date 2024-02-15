Trellix to Host AI and Cybersecurity Virtual Summit

Cybersecurity leaders share insights on leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate response times and increase Security Operations efficiencies

As the AI revolution shapes the cybersecurity landscape, advancements in security capabilities enable organizations to improve defensive tactics while enabling nation-states and criminal organizations to improve offensive tactics. Cybersecurity leaders are challenged to manage these risks to enhance the organization’s cybersecurity posture. AI, automation, and analytics can help.

“The growing prevalence and implications of Generative AI (GenAI) in today’s operational ecosystem presents a transformative opportunity for CISOs to lean in and take advantage of the technology securely,” said Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix. “Adopting an AI-powered XDR approach to cybersecurity spanning machine learning, artificial intelligence, and generative AI enables CISOs to effectively defend against sophisticated cyber attacks and improve the cyber resilience of their organizations.”

The AI and Cybersecurity Summit will equip security leaders with the skills to counter emerging cyber threats with AI-powered solutions. Summit attendees will learn how to defend against cybercriminals using AI, why AI chatbots pose a risk, how to protect against data leakage, and how to utilize the power of AI to accelerate response time, increase SOC efficiency, and reduce time to investigate. Sessions include:

Navigating the Shifting Battleground: Generative AI in the Crosshairs of Cybersecurity and Security Operations



Speaker David Linthicum, AI, Cybersecurity, and Cloud, Author and Industry Expert



The session delves into strategic innovations centered around cross-platform security and Security Operations.

How Cybersecurity Leaders Leverage AI to Manage Cyber Risks



Speaker Eric Freeman, CISO, Leidos QTC Health Services, and Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix



A CISO perspective on the risk of AI-assisted threats, establishing rules of engagement around AI usage, and security use cases for AI, including reducing the time to detect and respond.

Cybersecurity at the Intersection of GenAI and Software Development



Speaker Doug Seven, GM of CodeWhisperer, AWS



The session examines the implications for GenAI in software, cybersecurity, and security operations – and how machine learning and GenAI discover security vulnerabilities in code.

AI, XDR, and Threat Intelligence for Adaptive Security Operations



Speakers John Fokker, Head of Threat Intelligence, Trellix, and Mo Cashman, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Trellix



The session explores the potent synergy of AI, XDR, and Threat Intelligence to fortify defenses, proactively combat cyber threats, and shift from reactive to adaptive security operations.

Adaptive Security in Action with the AI-Powered Trellix XDR Platform



Speakers Ashok Banerjee, SVP, Product Engineering, Trellix, and Zak Krider, Director, Strategy and AI, Trellix



A demo of the Trellix AI-powered XDR platform showcases advanced machine-led analytics in EDR, accelerated response and increased efficiency with AI-assisted automation, and how the power of AI reduces time to investigate and triage incidents.

Event Details:



Session 1: February 28, 2024 | 1:00 – 2:20pm ET



Session 2: February 29, 2024 | 10:00 – 11:20am CET



Session 3: February 29, 2024 | 3:00 – 4:20pm AEDT

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

