Trellix Secures Digital Collaboration Across the Enterprise

Trellix Collaboration Security protects organizations’ ecosystems from advanced threats targeting email, collaboration platforms, and SaaS applications

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSAC 2024 – Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix Collaboration Security, available in the United States, Europe, and Japan. This comprehensive solution enables organizations to work securely across the extended enterprise, protecting email communications and files shared via collaboration platforms and SaaS applications from malicious threats. Leveraging a single detection engine across applications reduces cost and increases detection efficacy.





“Today’s enterprise is highly interconnected, dependent upon collaboration with external parties like partners, suppliers, and customers. Organizations need to think beyond securing email to include all forms of communication,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Networking and Collaboration Security General Manager, Trellix. “Trellix Collaboration Security secures the soft and unprotected underbelly of today’s digital business, enabling digital transformation without risk.”

Digital transformation initiatives have broadened the attack surface in the enterprise ecosystem, posing significant challenges for security teams and requiring additional security measures. While tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace have made it easier to share information, these largely unprotected attack vectors are actively exploited by threat actors – like the Midnight Blizzard credential theft phishing attacks via Microsoft Teams. At the same time, while enterprise SaaS applications for sales, HR, and finance simplify business, they become new vectors for attack.

Trellix Collaboration Security, encompassing Trellix Email Security, Trellix IVX for Collaboration Platforms, and Trellix IVX for Enterprise Applications, is the only solution on the market to offer consistent, comprehensive protection from compromise across email, collaboration tools, and SaaS applications. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and security analytics, the solution inspects shared files and URLs continuously and unobtrusively, delivering verdicts in seconds. Trellix Collaboration Security prevents the exchange of information between organizations from being a route to compromise, supporting security operations while accelerating business.

Learn more about Trellix Collaboration Security here, and visit Trellix at RSAC in San Francisco, Booth #N-5744, to see a demonstration.

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

