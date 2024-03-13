Trellix Safeguards Sensitive and Proprietary Information with New Protections for macOS

New Trellix Data Loss Prevention Endpoint Complete capabilities secure customers from data leaks and insider threats

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced new macOS Trellix Data Loss Prevention Endpoint Complete capabilities to better secure sensitive and proprietary information from accidental or intentional exposure. Global organizations can now protect against critical data leakage via Outlook email, prevent sensitive documents from being printed or transferred by AirDrop, and block file uploads in Chrome, Edge, and Safari.





In the last five years, 48% of CISOs have experienced a major cyber incident resulting from data theft attacks and 33% of CISOs report managing a major incident caused by employees within their organization. With use of macOS-enabled workstations and laptops growing globally and nearly one-third of desktop operating systems in the U.S. on macOS, organizations need solutions built to protect against threats to their most important data.

“Workstations and laptops present an increasing risk for employees sharing sensitive data and intellectual property – both accidentally and intentionally,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “Organizations of all sizes need simple and effective methods for protecting their most critical data from data leaks. We continue to expand our coverage for critical data loss vectors to empower our customers to eliminate silos, consolidate resources and increase efficiency.”

Benefits for macOS workstations and laptops include:

Stop Data Exfiltration: Stop data exfiltration through the top data leakage vectors on endpoints – including limiting potential insider data breaches and lowering the risk of successful ransomware attacks.

Stop data exfiltration through the top data leakage vectors on endpoints – including limiting potential insider data breaches and lowering the risk of successful attacks. Improve Policy Adherence: Improve user adherence to policies with instant automated coaching and requests for justification without manual intervention by the security team.

Improve user adherence to policies with instant automated coaching and requests for justification without manual intervention by the security team. Ease of Use: Manage macOS protection from one unified console, along with Windows workstations, servers, networks, and the cloud .

New features are available now. Learn more about Trellix Data Loss Prevention Endpoint Complete here.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Source: Trellix

Contacts

Megan Haley



media@trellix.com