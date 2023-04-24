Trellix Receives FedRAMP High Authorization to Operate for Trellix Extended Detection and Response GovCloud

Authorization diversifies U.S. government agencies’ access to advanced endpoint capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSAC 2023 – Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) has received Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) at the High impact level. Trellix is the first independent security vendor to receive ATO for EDR at the High impact level, which designates the vendor has undergone significant auditing and evaluation of its security controls.

Advancing EDR adoption is an imperative of President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. With this authorization, government agencies responsible for protecting the nation’s most critical information—from civilian and intelligence agencies to the Department of Defense (DOD)—have access to a leading cloud-hosted EDR platform.

“Trellix will work closely with the FedRAMP and the U.S. government to lead in achieving the Agency’s highest standard,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix. “We will continue to pursue and meet improved security controls to spotlight our products’ security proficiencies and benefit all of our customers.”

Trellix EDR strengthens customers’ cyber posture and reduces the mean time to detect and respond to threats through advanced analytics, guided investigations, and automation. Customers outside of the U.S. government now have assurance Trellix EDR security controls are vetted by a FedRAMP-approved third-party assessor, and a sponsoring agency backs the Trellix certification.

Additional Resources:

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Contacts

Shoba V. Lemoine



media@trellix.com