Trellix Named Email Security Innovation Leader

Trellix threat intelligence and threat detection innovations stand out in Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its recognition as an Innovation Leader in the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report. Trellix Email Security delivers comprehensive protection across email, collaboration platforms, and enterprise applications to stop advanced threats through multi-layered detection powered by Trellix Wise artificial intelligence (AI).





“The adoption of generative AI by threat actors guarantees we’ll see an increase in the frequency and sophistication of social engineering and phishing attacks,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security GM, Trellix. “Building on more than a decade of email security, Trellix continuously innovates our offerings to protect our customers against the most advanced threats. Our enhanced threat detection and threat intelligence capabilities across email, collaboration platforms, and enterprise applications ensures organizations can work securely across their entire enterprise.”

The Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report identifies companies best positioned to take advantage of future growth opportunities, evaluating continuous innovation and the ability to translate innovations into consistent growth. Trellix stood out as an Innovation Leader for its unique threat intelligence capability, which combines adversary and victim intelligence, and its growth strategy centered around integrating email security into the Trellix XDR platform.

Email continues to be the primary attack vector for cybercriminals, with phishing campaigns increasingly capitalizing on government events like elections to scam victims. To ensure organizations remain protected with innovative email security solutions, Trellix processes two billion email samples and 93 million email attachments daily, observing new techniques attackers leverage. Trellix’s comprehensive solution stops known and emerging threats by combining AI-powered detection and threat intelligence gleaned from global customers deploying Trellix email, endpoint, and network security products.

“For its email security detection capabilities, Trellix has demonstrated excellence in innovation and growth,” said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal Analyst of Frost & Sullivan. “Having tight integrations with the Trellix XDR platform to simplify cross-correlation of threats and provide extensive visibility of the attack chain across multiple products is a key differentiator for Trellix, surpassing other competitors in the market.”

Learn more about Trellix Email Security here.

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

