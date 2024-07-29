Home Business Wire Trellix Named Email Security Innovation Leader
Business Wire

Trellix Named Email Security Innovation Leader

di Business Wire

Trellix threat intelligence and threat detection innovations stand out in Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its recognition as an Innovation Leader in the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report. Trellix Email Security delivers comprehensive protection across email, collaboration platforms, and enterprise applications to stop advanced threats through multi-layered detection powered by Trellix Wise artificial intelligence (AI).


“The adoption of generative AI by threat actors guarantees we’ll see an increase in the frequency and sophistication of social engineering and phishing attacks,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security GM, Trellix. “Building on more than a decade of email security, Trellix continuously innovates our offerings to protect our customers against the most advanced threats. Our enhanced threat detection and threat intelligence capabilities across email, collaboration platforms, and enterprise applications ensures organizations can work securely across their entire enterprise.”

The Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar Report identifies companies best positioned to take advantage of future growth opportunities, evaluating continuous innovation and the ability to translate innovations into consistent growth. Trellix stood out as an Innovation Leader for its unique threat intelligence capability, which combines adversary and victim intelligence, and its growth strategy centered around integrating email security into the Trellix XDR platform.

Email continues to be the primary attack vector for cybercriminals, with phishing campaigns increasingly capitalizing on government events like elections to scam victims. To ensure organizations remain protected with innovative email security solutions, Trellix processes two billion email samples and 93 million email attachments daily, observing new techniques attackers leverage. Trellix’s comprehensive solution stops known and emerging threats by combining AI-powered detection and threat intelligence gleaned from global customers deploying Trellix email, endpoint, and network security products.

“For its email security detection capabilities, Trellix has demonstrated excellence in innovation and growth,” said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal Analyst of Frost & Sullivan. “Having tight integrations with the Trellix XDR platform to simplify cross-correlation of threats and provide extensive visibility of the attack chain across multiple products is a key differentiator for Trellix, surpassing other competitors in the market.”

Learn more about Trellix Email Security here.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Media Contact
Megan Haley

media@trellix.com

Articoli correlati

Comcast Business Named 2024 Market Leader for Managed SD-WAN Services and SDN Transformation Services by ISG

Business Wire Business Wire -
2024 ISG Provider Lens™ recognizes Comcast Business’s SD-WAN leadership for third consecutive yearPHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it has...
Continua a leggere

Infogain Appoints Mohit Bhat as Chief Delivery & Innovation Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS GATOS, Calif. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDO--Infogain, a leading digital customer experience engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, today...
Continua a leggere

Experience the New Vanilla Academy: Estate Planning Courses For Advisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vanilla continues its investment in the tools and education that help advisors to empower a higher level of estate...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php