Trellix Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite delivers enhanced protection, detection, investigation, and forensics across the entire attack lifecycle.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US50521323, February 2024). This announcement follows Trellix’s recent recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521223, January 2024) released earlier this year.





Trellix’s leading modern Endpoint Security Suite, a cornerstone of its AI-powered XDR platform, includes endpoint protection, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and forensic controls to deliver comprehensive protection, detection, investigation, forensics, and remediation to reduce risks across the attack surface. The expansive portfolio enables customers to build out to XDR from an endpoint security base and easily integrate native and third-party tools supporting hybrid environments.

“Today’s attack surface requires a modern endpoint security solution, evolved from traditional protection to include detection, investigation, forensics, and remediation,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “Organizations of all sizes and across industries depend on Trellix’s Endpoint Security Suite to provide informed control over their endpoints, delivering AI-guided investigation, remediation, and policy management, in addition to world-class threat intelligence telemetry from millions of sensors worldwide.”

The IDC MarketScape noted, “Trellix is a strong consideration for midsize businesses with similar attributes as larger enterprises, namely, complex environments and sophisticated cybersecurity requirements. Existing Trellix midsize business customers, regardless of current enterprise attributes, should actively evaluate the many enhancements Trellix has made or are forthcoming for fit with evolving needs.”

Trellix delivers customers one of the broadest portfolios of security solutions in the industry to help prevent threat actors from breaching endpoints, detect and respond to modern attack techniques using AI, and efficiently manage endpoint infrastructure at scale on-premises and in the cloud. Learn more about Trellix Endpoint Security Suite here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

