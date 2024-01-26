Trellix Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite enhances cyber resiliency with comprehensive end-to-end protection, detection, investigation, and forensics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521223, January 2024). A cornerstone of Trellix’s AI-powered XDR platform, the Trellix Endpoint Security Suite delivers comprehensive protection, detection, investigation, and forensics to reduce the attack surface and proactive threat intelligence and defenses across the entire attack lifecycle.





Trellix offers leading modern endpoint security with its Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and forensic controls, preventing threat actors from breaching endpoints, detecting and responding to modern attack techniques using AI, and efficiently managing endpoint infrastructure at scale on-premises and in the cloud. The expansive portfolio enables customers to build out to XDR from an endpoint security base and easily integrate native and third-party tools supporting hybrid environments.

“The modern threat landscape requires organizations to implement a strategy and solution to minimize attack risk and impact,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite goes beyond traditional protection to include threat intelligence feeds, known indicators of compromise, baseline user behavior, machine learning models, and AI-guided investigation, remediation, and policy management at scale, empowering customers with informed control over their endpoints.”

The IDC MarketScape noted, “Trellix has effectively merged the two companies culturally and operationally to foster a unified customer-facing mission of bringing the best of the two companies together and forming a foundation of continuous advancement.”

Trellix delivers customers an increasingly unified experience and operational footprint with one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of security products and a leading open and native XDR platform. Learn more about Trellix Endpoint Security Suite here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

