Trellix Hosts Zero Trust Strategy Virtual Forum

Industry Experts Share Insights on Building a Zero Trust Strategy; Adoption, Compliance, and Technology Requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its Zero Trust Strategy Virtual Forum will take place December 5, 2023, 2 – 3 PM ET.





Adopting the Zero Trust model is critical in fortifying an organization’s cybersecurity posture. The forum provides organizations in the U.S. Public Sector with the knowledge to successfully build a Zero Trust Strategy, diving into recent federal mandates and the technologies needed to maintain compliance. Attendees will see first-hand from Trellix leaders how the AI-powered Trellix XDR Platform complements a robust Zero Trust Strategy, delivering unparalleled visibility with native security controls and third-party integrations.

“Zero trust is about deploying the right architecture, protecting data, and ensuring the right access controls,” said Ken Kartsen, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Trellix. “The cybersecurity community needs to rally around the Zero Trust initiative to help governments strengthen their cyber defenses and achieve this paradigm shift. Trellix ensures interoperability between and among systems so organizations can mix and match solutions to maximize their security while efficiently leveraging investments.”

The event will feature insights from guest speaker, Forrester Sr. Analyst, Heath Mullins, discussing the U.S. Public Sector adoption of Zero Trust, common pitfalls, and preparing for new regulations. After hearing from Trellix experts, event participants will walk away understanding the current government mandates on Zero Trust, including the Executive Order and Command Cyber Readiness Inspections (CCRI), and the critical visibility a Zero Trust Strategy requires across endpoints, email, network traffic, cloud security, and data security.

See the full agenda and register for the event here.

Additional Resources:

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Sarah Erman



media@trellix.com