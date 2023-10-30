Trellix Hosts Actionable Ransomware Detection and Response Virtual Showcase

Industry Leading CISOs Outline Plans to Overcome Threat Actors

The actionable Ransomware Detection and Response Virtual Showcase will focus on the plans, tools, and architectures needed for organizations to create robust ransomware detection and response programs to stay ahead of cybercriminals. The event builds on the ransomware insights gleaned during Trellix’s August Summit and following ransomware workshop series, diving into how organizations can regain control from threat actors and build cyber resilience with the Trellix XDR Platform.

“It’s unsurprising 86% of CISOs have managed a major cybersecurity incident at least once during their careers,” says Harold Rivas, CISO at Trellix. “Ransomware is pervasive, so implementing a solid ransomware detection and response program must be the baseline for organizations to effectively combat attackers. I am pleased to personally walk attendees through battle-tested experiences and share lessons learned.”

The event will feature industry-leading CISO insights and equip organizations with the knowledge to build and execute a successful ransomware detection and response program. Participants will also see real-world defenses in action with a deep-dive demo of the AI-powered Trellix XDR Platform.

“Credit Unions are increasingly being held accountable for their readiness to address the risks of ransomware as demonstrated by increasing cybersecurity insurance premiums,” says Jim Jenkins, VP, Information Security and ISO, Vantage West Credit Union. “The Trellix Platform plays a significant role in supporting our ransomware response strategy, specifically early detection, containment, eradication, and recovery – Trellix is a strong pillar in our overall data protection strategy.”

Sessions include:

The Crazy World of Ransomware



Speaker: Graham Cluley – Security Analyst



Dive headfirst into the wild world of ransomware in an eye-opening presentation from cyber expert Graham Cluley, guiding the audience through the dark alleys of the digital underworld, uncovering notorious threat actors and how their plans were foiled.

From Crisis to Control: A CISO’s Experience with Ransomware



Speaker: Harold Rivas – CISO, Trellix



In the aftermath of a ransomware incident, here’s how an industry-leading CISO put an action plan into place—Trellix’s CISO shares what he did to combat ransomware and how he did it.

Fireside Chat: How Cybersecurity Leaders Are Building Ransomware Resilient Organizations



Speakers: Jim Jenkins – VP, Information Security & ISO, Vantage West Credit Union; Harold Rivas – CISO, Trellix



Learn from a CISO-level discussion about concrete steps leaders can take to move their organizations up the maturity curve for ransomware detection and response.

Event Details

Session 1: November 15, 2023 | 1:00 – 2:05pm ET



Session 2: November 16, 2023 | 10:00 – 11:05am CET



Session 3: November 16, 2023 | 3:00 – 4:05pm AEDT

See the full agenda and register for the event here.

