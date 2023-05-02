Trellix Expands AWS Integrations to Provide Greater Data Security to Cloud Infrastructure Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced expanded support for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to automatically centralize security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a purpose-built data lake. This offering is designed to enable simpler and faster delivery of Trellix XDR solutions along with increased data privacy for AWS customers.

Trellix’s expanded support for Amazon Security Lake allows AWS customers to integrate their security data lake into the Trellix XDR security operations platform while also using the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF). Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a purpose-built data lake in a customer’s AWS account so customers can act on security data faster. In addition, the OCSF schema enables Trellix customers to combine hundreds of data sources with Amazon Security Lake data. As a result, AWS and Trellix customers can seamlessly apply Trellix machine learning (ML), threat intelligence, and predictive analytics to gain important insights that allow for deeper detection and faster threat mitigation.

“The amount of data available to any enterprise today is staggering,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels & Commercial at Trellix. “Without a way to centralize the management and storage of that data, it’s difficult for customers to glean the insights needed to keep data safe. Our integration with Amazon Security Lake provides customers with more centralized visibility and quick resolution of their security issues.”

“With security at the forefront, we are relentlessly focused on innovating to deliver new ways to help customers secure their cloud environments,” said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake at AWS. “Customers who leverage Amazon Security Lake and Trellix can collect a wide spectrum of security logs and findings in Amazon Security Lake and send them to Trellix for advanced analytics and incident response.”

Trellix for Amazon Security Lake: Through new combined capabilities, customers can share security events across Trellix XDR and their Amazon Security Lake, getting complete detection and response capabilities for their AWS environments. By consolidating their security alerts into Amazon Security Lake using OCSF, security teams can spend their time protecting environments instead of performing the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing their security data.

Trellix and OCSF: Trellix is proud to be a contributing member to the opensource OCSF community which has built a framework promoting interoperability and data normalization between security products. Joining OCSF promotes collaboration with other industry organizations, further benefiting customers and the broader cybersecurity community.

“Working with Trellix and AWS has made it so easy for us to manage analysis supporting our Hive-IQ platform,” said Laura Nolan, Executive Vice President, TeamWorx Security. “We are continuously impressed with how Trellix and AWS deliver new and innovative ways to help us stay secure within our cloud environments.”

To learn more, visit Trellix in AWS Marketplace or contact aws@trellix.com for a live demo.

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company's open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security.

