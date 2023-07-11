Trellix Email Security Ranked #1 in Latest SE Labs Email Security Test

Comprehensive email protection solution scores AAA and 100% Total Accuracy Ratings, beating Microsoft Defender and Google Workplace Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of threat detection and response, today announced Trellix Email Security earned the highest possible AAA and 100% Total Accuracy Ratings in the SE Labs Email Security Test, beating Microsoft Defender and Google Workplace Enterprise. The results confirm Trellix’s unique combination of detection, threat intelligence, and security expertise delivers industry-leading, native email protection to stop threats missed by email infrastructure providers.





SE Labs is an independently owned and operated testing company evaluating security products and services to enhance information technology. SE Labs tested a range of email security services from well-known third-party security vendors and email platforms. Each service was exposed to the same threats. Trellix Email Security achieved an outstanding 100% Protection Accuracy Rating either by rejecting or stopping all attacks or placing them in administered quarantine. Trellix achieved 100% protection against business email compromise, phishing and malware. Trellix also delivered 100% protection against social engineering attacks, outperforming the second closest competitor’s score of 56%.

“The SE Labs email security test involves a rigorous testing process using a tough methodology to test vendors against campaigns currently active in the threat space,” said Simon Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, SE Labs. “To achieve a rating of 100% is not an easy feat and is a testament to the team at Trellix and the product’s effectiveness against today’s active email security threats.”

To ensure the tests were relevant, SE Labs used a mixture of targeted attacks using well-established techniques and public attacks found to be live on the internet at the time of the test, including those used in ransomware attacks. The results indicate how effectively the services were at detecting and/or protecting against those threats in real-time and shortly after the attacks took place. Trellix Email Security earned its AAA award by not letting a single attack get through to the user’s inbox.

“Ransomware continues to be a pressing issue for organizations across all sectors,” said Gareth Maclachlan, SVP & GM of Network and Collaboration Security at Trellix. “Email remains the primary attack vector; therefore, it is imperative organizations are vigilant in protecting against everything from phishing and business email compromise to social engineering attacks. Trellix is committed to providing industry-leading detection to stop known and emerging email-borne threats—and the latest test results from SE Labs is a testament to our efforts.”

Additional details on how Trellix Email Security was tested and the platform’s AAA rating are available in the full reports:

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

