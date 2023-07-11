<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Trellix Email Security Ranked #1 in Latest SE Labs Email Security Test
Business Wire

Trellix Email Security Ranked #1 in Latest SE Labs Email Security Test

di Business Wire

Comprehensive email protection solution scores AAA and 100% Total Accuracy Ratings, beating Microsoft Defender and Google Workplace Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of threat detection and response, today announced Trellix Email Security earned the highest possible AAA and 100% Total Accuracy Ratings in the SE Labs Email Security Test, beating Microsoft Defender and Google Workplace Enterprise. The results confirm Trellix’s unique combination of detection, threat intelligence, and security expertise delivers industry-leading, native email protection to stop threats missed by email infrastructure providers.


SE Labs is an independently owned and operated testing company evaluating security products and services to enhance information technology. SE Labs tested a range of email security services from well-known third-party security vendors and email platforms. Each service was exposed to the same threats. Trellix Email Security achieved an outstanding 100% Protection Accuracy Rating either by rejecting or stopping all attacks or placing them in administered quarantine. Trellix achieved 100% protection against business email compromise, phishing and malware. Trellix also delivered 100% protection against social engineering attacks, outperforming the second closest competitor’s score of 56%.

“The SE Labs email security test involves a rigorous testing process using a tough methodology to test vendors against campaigns currently active in the threat space,” said Simon Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, SE Labs. “To achieve a rating of 100% is not an easy feat and is a testament to the team at Trellix and the product’s effectiveness against today’s active email security threats.”

To ensure the tests were relevant, SE Labs used a mixture of targeted attacks using well-established techniques and public attacks found to be live on the internet at the time of the test, including those used in ransomware attacks. The results indicate how effectively the services were at detecting and/or protecting against those threats in real-time and shortly after the attacks took place. Trellix Email Security earned its AAA award by not letting a single attack get through to the user’s inbox.

“Ransomware continues to be a pressing issue for organizations across all sectors,” said Gareth Maclachlan, SVP & GM of Network and Collaboration Security at Trellix. “Email remains the primary attack vector; therefore, it is imperative organizations are vigilant in protecting against everything from phishing and business email compromise to social engineering attacks. Trellix is committed to providing industry-leading detection to stop known and emerging email-borne threats—and the latest test results from SE Labs is a testament to our efforts.”

Additional details on how Trellix Email Security was tested and the platform’s AAA rating are available in the full reports:

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Shoba Lemoine

media@trellix.com

Articoli correlati

Latch Drives Additional Discipline and Efficiency, Setting the Stage For Accelerated Future Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company plans to leverage Honest Day’s Work’s global workforce, reduce operational spend, and create a stronger foundation for...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Earns Raytheon Technologies Premier Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that its Airborne and Intelligence Systems business unit was awarded...
Continua a leggere

Galata and Marti Complete Business Combination

Business Wire Business Wire -
The combined company’s Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants to list on the NYSE American Stock Exchange under the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Latch Drives Additional Discipline and Efficiency, Setting the Stage For Accelerated Future Growth

Business Wire