Trellix Collaborates with Google Cloud to Protect Enterprises and Governments

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced new collaborations with Google Cloud to simplify customer access to security protections in the cloud. In addition to achieving Google Cloud Partner Advantage Build authorizations for both Google Cloud and Google Workspace, Trellix has joined Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative. Through both, Google Cloud customers are equipped with open, interoperable security solutions from Trellix.





Trellix and Google Distributed Cloud

Google Distributed Cloud’s air-gapped option meets rigorous regulatory, durability, and availability standards for customers requiring air-gapped systems with no connectivity to Google Cloud or the public internet. Trellix is working towards making Trellix Endpoint Security available to Google Cloud customers seeking on-premises protections through the new Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative.

“Joining the Google Distributed Cloud initiative represents a pivotal milestone in safeguarding heavily regulated sectors and securing our customers where they operate,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager at Trellix. “For customers seeking the security benefits of on-premises infrastructure while leveraging Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art cloud technology, Trellix stands ready to ensure comprehensive protection.”

Once Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud validation is complete, Customers can quickly validate and deploy Trellix Endpoint Security through the marketplace for improved organization resilience. Benefits include:

Prevent Attacks at the Endpoint: Robust threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response capabilities proactively guard against threats at the endpoint.

Robust threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response capabilities proactively guard against threats at the endpoint. Centralized Console: Single management pane streamlines security operations effectiveness while scaling across hundreds of thousands of endpoints.

Single management pane streamlines security operations effectiveness while scaling across hundreds of thousands of endpoints. Proactive Risk Management: Proactive prioritization of threats and actionable threat insights enables customers to stay ahead of attacks.

Proactive prioritization of threats and actionable threat insights enables customers to stay ahead of attacks. Regulatory Compliance: Deploy onsite or in the cloud to comply with data residency and security requirements or sector-specific regulations like PCI-DSS or HIPAA.

Trellix and Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Trellix has also joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage in the Build Engagement Model to make it easier for customers to address technology gaps cybercriminals can exploit. Trellix research found 42% of CISOs who experienced a major incident in the last five years reported a gap in security and technology capabilities and a lack of technology integrations as contributing factors. Through Trellix and Google Cloud integrations, customers now have access to the following comprehensive security solutions:

Trellix Helix : Ingests Google Cloud logs into Trellix’s XDR engine to empower security teams to stitch signals together across point solutions to prioritize critical threats and catch what would be missed in isolation.

Ingests Google Cloud logs into Trellix’s XDR engine to empower security teams to stitch signals together across point solutions to prioritize critical threats and catch what would be missed in isolation. Trellix Email Security: Integrates with Google Workplace to protect against phishing , business email compromise , ransomware , impersonation, and attachment-based attacks.

Learn more about Trellix and Google Cloud here or contact us at google@trellix.com.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

