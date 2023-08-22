Trellix CEO Bryan Palma Wins the 2023 SC Award for Security Executive of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced CEO Bryan Palma has won the 2023 SC Award in the Excellence Award category for Security Executive of the Year. The SC Awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing people driving innovation and success in information security.





As Security Executive of the Year, Palma is recognized as an influential leader for strengthening the cybersecurity industry’s awareness of threats and introducing the concept of “living security.”

“This year’s SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats.”

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. Hundreds of entries for the Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.

“The innovative strategies and technologies demonstrated by all our SC Award participants truly encapsulated the remarkable innovation within the cybersecurity industry this year,” Spring said.

View the full list of winners here.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

