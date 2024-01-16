Trellix Appoints Yuneeb Khan as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the appointment of Yuneeb Khan as Trellix’s Chief Financial Officer. Khan will report directly to Trellix CEO, Bryan Palma.









“To accelerate our mission of revolutionizing security operations for our 40,000 global customers, Trellix is attracting world-class leaders to transform the business and drive results,” said Palma. “Yuneeb’s proven experience as a public and private company chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and president make him a perfect addition to the Trellix executive leadership team.”

In his role at Trellix, Khan will lead the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes enterprise controllership, financial planning and analysis, global compliance, tax, treasury, and investor relations. He will work closely with the executive leadership team and the board of directors to drive customer value, market innovation, and profitable growth.

Khan has over twenty-five years of finance and operational experience with a cross-section of market leaders, including Quotient, Nielsen, General Electric, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Most recently, he served as Quotient’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, advancing strategy and initiatives to deliver organizational efficiencies.

“Having worked in technology for decades, I’ve witnessed the worry associated with cyber risk and understand the criticality of having a world-class cybersecurity partner,” said Yuneeb Khan, CFO of Trellix. “I am energized to join Trellix’s executive leadership team and contribute to the company’s mission to secure organizations worldwide from advanced cyber threats.”

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

