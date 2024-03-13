Trek Health Launches Multi-Specialty Payer Transparency Platform at HIMSS 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a groundbreaking development poised to revolutionize healthcare transparency, Trek Health has officially unveiled its innovative Multi-Specialty Payer Transparency Platform during the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2024 conference in Orlando, Florida. This pioneering platform is designed to significantly enhance the transparency of healthcare costs and coverage, bridging the information gap between healthcare providers, payers, and patients.









As healthcare continues to evolve, the demand for clear, accessible information about the costs and coverage of medical services has never been higher. Trek Health’s new platform addresses this critical need by offering comprehensive insights into healthcare financing and decision-making processes. By consolidating data for a diverse range of specialties and payers, the platform provides an unprecedented level of clarity and accessibility for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

Key Features of the Trek Health Payer Transparency Platform:

Enhanced Transparency: By making detailed information about healthcare costs from Payer Machine Readable Files (MRF) easily accessible, the platform empowers healthcare organizations to make informed decisions about their Payer strategy.

By making detailed information about healthcare costs from Payer Machine Readable Files (MRF) easily accessible, the platform empowers healthcare organizations to make informed decisions about their Payer strategy. Data-Driven Insights: Providers gain access to valuable competitive intelligence with Payer data analytics and insights, enabling growth opportunities and negotiation opportunities.

Providers gain access to valuable competitive intelligence with Payer data analytics and insights, enabling growth opportunities and negotiation opportunities. National Cross-Specialty Coverage: The platform covers over 80 top national Payers, more than 10,000 billing codes, 80 million providers, and over 500 billion negotiated rates.

Speaking at the launch, Trek Health CEO, Dilpreet Sahota, emphasized the transformative potential of the platform: “Our Multi-Specialty Payer Transparency Platform is more than just a tool; it’s a catalyst for change in the healthcare industry. By promoting transparency and collaboration, we are taking a significant step towards a more efficient, equitable, and patient-focused healthcare system.”

The launch of the Multi-Specialty Payer Transparency Platform has garnered enthusiastic responses from leading healthcare organizations, with many praising its potential to enhance patient care and reduce healthcare costs.

Trek Health invites attendees of HIMSS 2024 to visit their booth for live demonstrations of the platform and to discuss the future of healthcare transparency with their team of experts.

About Trek Health:

Trek Health is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the accessibility, affordability, and quality of healthcare through innovative solutions. With a focus on leveraging technology to address the challenges facing the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.trekhealth.io/products/payer-transparency

Contacts

Dilpreet Sahota, CEO/Co-Founder



Trek Health



Email: dilpreet@trekhealth.io

Phone: (559) 905-5640