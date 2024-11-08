Tredegar Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG, also the “Company” or “Tredegar”) today reported third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.





Third quarter 2024 net income (loss) was $(3.9) million ($(0.11) per diluted share) compared to $(50.4) million ($(1.47) per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2023. Net income (loss) from ongoing operations, which excludes special items, was $0.2 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $(5.1) million ($(0.15) per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of net income (loss), a financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), to net income (loss) from ongoing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, is provided in Note (a) to the Financial Tables in this press release.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Other Highlights

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) from ongoing operations for Aluminum Extrusions was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $5.1 million in the third quarter of last year and $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Sales volume was 34.6 million pounds in the third quarter of 2024 versus 32.5 million pounds in the third quarter of last year and 34.9 million pounds in the second quarter of 2024. Open orders at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were approximately 15.5 million pounds (versus 17 million pounds in the third quarter of 2023 and 14 million pounds at the end of the second quarter of 2024). Net new orders increased 27% in the third quarter of 2024 versus the third quarter of 2023 and increased 7% versus the second quarter of 2024.

EBITDA from ongoing operations for PE Films was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Sales volume was 9.6 million pounds in the third quarter of 2024 versus 7.2 million pounds in the third quarter of 2023 and 10.5 million pounds in the second quarter of 2024.

On November 1, 2024, Tredegar completed the sale of Terphane, its flexible packaging films business headquartered in Brazil, to Oben Group. At closing , Tredegar received $60 million in cash, which is net of Terphane debt assumed by Oben Group of $20 million and Terphane cash retained by Oben Group of $2 million. Accordingly, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, the enterprise value of the Terphane transaction at closing for Tredegar was $78 million. Tredegar anticipates receiving an additional $7 million in cash following the release of certain escrow funds within 120 days of closing. The cash proceeds received by Tredegar at closing are after deducting projected Brazil withholding taxes, net working capital adjustments, escrow funds, U.S. capital gains taxes and transaction expenses. See “Flexible Packaging Films” below.

John Steitz, Tredegar’s president and chief executive officer, said, “ Our ongoing operations for the third quarter were disappointingly at the break-even level due to low profitability at Bonnell Aluminum from unfavorable cost events, including manufacturing inefficiencies. On the favorable side, net new orders were up 7% over the second quarter but with margin pressures from imports and excess industry capacity.”

Mr. Steitz continued, “ Regarding the trade case brought by a coalition of aluminum extruders and the United Steelworkers against 14 countries, we were very disappointed by the split negative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission and the surprising recusal of one of its members. The USITC decision on October 30 indicated that it believes the industry was not materially injured by reason of the subject imports, despite preliminary determinations by the U.S. Department of Commerce of pricing below fair value and receiving unfair subsidies. The coalition is evaluating next steps for challenging the decision.”

Mr. Steitz added, “ PE Films performance during the third quarter moderated as expected from an exceptional first half but was better than anticipated.”

Mr. Steitz further stated, “ We closed on the sale of Terphane on November 1. This completes a strategic goal that we’ve been working on for well over a year. Net debt-free after-tax proceeds were $78 million, driving our net leverage ratio down from 2.3x at the end of the third quarter to 1.2x on a pro forma basis. Another $7 million of cash proceeds is expected from the release of certain escrow funds upon completion of the up to 120-day post-closing adjustment period.”

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Aluminum Extrusions

Aluminum Extrusions (also referred to as “Bonnell Aluminum”) produces high-quality, soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions primarily for the following markets: building and construction (“B&C”), automotive and specialty (which consists of consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution end-use products). A summary of results for Aluminum Extrusions is provided below:

Three Months Ended Favorable/ (Unfavorable) % Change Nine Months Ended Favorable/ (Unfavorable) % Change (In thousands, except percentages) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volume (lbs) 34,556 32,457 6.5% 103,303 105,511 (2.1)% Net sales $ 115,717 $ 109,410 5.8% $ 349,353 $ 364,607 (4.2)% Ongoing operations: EBITDA $ 6,177 $ 5,113 20.8% $ 31,624 $ 29,968 5.5% Depreciation & amortization (4,404 ) (4,683 ) 6.0% (13,392 ) (13,252 ) (1.1)% EBIT* $ 1,773 $ 430 NM** $ 18,232 $ 16,716 9.1% Capital expenditures $ 1,449 $ 4,489 $ 4,461 $ 17,862 * For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, see the EBITDA from ongoing operations by segment statements in the Financial Tables in this press release. **Not meaningful (“NM”)

The following table presents the sales volume by end use market for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months



Ended Favorable/ Three Months



Ended Favorable/ Nine Months



Ended Favorable/ (In millions of lbs) September 30, (Unfavorable) June 30, (Unfavorable) September 30, (Unfavorable) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales volume by end-use market: Non-residential B&C 18.7 17.9 4.5 % 20.3 (7.9 )% 59.1 59.8 (1.2 )% Residential B&C 2.4 1.6 50.0 % 2.2 9.1 % 6.2 6.2 — % Automotive 3.2 3.9 (17.9 )% 2.9 10.3 % 9.3 10.6 (12.3 )% Specialty products 10.3 9.1 13.2 % 9.5 8.4 % 28.7 28.9 (0.7 )% Total 34.6 32.5 6.5 % 34.9 (0.9 )% 103.3 105.5 (2.1 )%

Third Quarter 2024 Results vs. Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales (sales less freight) in the third quarter of 2024 increased 5.8% versus the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher sales volume and the pass-through of higher metal costs, partially offset by lower pricing associated with a shift in mix. Sales volume in the third quarter of 2024 increased 6.5% versus the third quarter of 2023 but decreased 0.9% versus the second quarter 2024.

Net new orders, which remain low compared to pre-pandemic levels, increased 27.3% in the third quarter of 2024 versus the third quarter of 2023 and increased 7% versus the second quarter of 2024. Since January 2021, net new orders for the Company’s aluminum extruded products have generally tracked the ISM® Manufacturing PMI®. In addition, the Architecture Billings Index (ABI), a key leading indicator for non-residential B&C, has demonstrated a decline in billings (i.e., an index below 50) for the last 20 months ended September 2024. The Company believes that net new orders continue to be below pre-pandemic levels due to higher interest rates, tighter lender requirements and the increase in remote working, which particularly impacts the non-residential B&C end-use market. In addition, data indicates that aluminum extrusion imports have increased significantly in recent years, especially during the pandemic, and some of Bonnell Aluminum’s customers have increased their sourcing of aluminum extrusions from producers outside of the U.S.

Open orders at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were 15.5 million pounds (versus 14 million pounds at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 17 million pounds at the end of the third quarter of 2023). This level is below the quarterly range of 21 to 27 million pounds in 2019 before pandemic-related disruptions (particularly starting in early 2021 with the re-opening of markets following the rollout of vaccines) that resulted in long lead times, driving a peak in open orders of approximately 100 million pounds during the first quarter of 2022.

The Company is part of a coalition of members of the Aluminum Extruders Council that filed a trade case with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“USDOC”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“USITC”) against 15 countries in response to alleged large and increasing volumes of unfairly priced imports of aluminum extrusions since 2019. In November 2023, the USITC found that there is a reasonable indication that the American aluminum extrusions industry is materially injured or threatened with injury due to imports from 14 countries, including China. On September 27, 2024, the USDOC announced its final determinations that aluminum extrusion producers and exporters in 14 countries, including China, sold aluminum extrusions at less-than-fair value in the U.S. The final USITC vote on October 30, 2024, indicated that it believes that the industry was not materially injured by reason of the subject imports, despite the USDOC determinations of pricing below fair value and receiving unfair subsidies. The coalition is evaluating next steps for challenging the decision.

EBITDA from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million versus the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to:

Higher volume ($1.8 million), favorable variable manufacturing costs ($1.7 million), lower labor-related costs ($0.1 million) and lower freight rates ($0.2 million), partially offset by unfavorable net pricing after the pass-through of metal cost and changes associated with a shift in mix ($1.1 million), manufacturing inefficiencies ($0.8 million), higher maintenance expense ($0.4 million) and higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, including other employee-related compensation ($0.8 million); and

The timing of the flow-through under the first-in first-out (“FIFO”) method of aluminum raw material costs, which were previously acquired at higher prices in a quickly changing commodity pricing environment and passed through to customers, resulted in a charge of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus a charge of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months of 2024 Results vs. First Nine Months of 2023 Results

Net sales in the first nine months of 2024 decreased 4.2% versus the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to lower sales volume and the pass-through of lower metal costs. Sales volume in the first nine months of 2024 decreased 2.1% versus the first nine months of 2023.

EBITDA from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 increased $1.7 million in comparison to the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to:

Higher net pricing after the pass-through of metal cost changes and mix ($2.0 million), favorable variable manufacturing costs ($3.7 million), lower utilities ($0.2 million) and lower freight rates ($0.9 million), partially offset by lower volume ($1.6 million), manufacturing inefficiencies ($0.8 million), higher labor and employee-related costs ($0.1 million), and higher SG&A, including other employee-related compensation ($2.4 million); and

The timing of the flow-through under the FIFO method of aluminum raw material costs, which were previously acquired at higher prices in a quickly changing commodity pricing environment and passed through to customers, resulted in a charge of $1.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus a charge of $0.8 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Refer to Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 (“Third Quarter Form 10-Q”) for additional information on aluminum price trends.

Projected Capital Expenditures and Depreciation & Amortization

Capital expenditures for Bonnell Aluminum are projected to be $8 million in 2024, including $4 million for productivity projects and $4 million for capital expenditures required to support continuity of operations. The projected spending reflects stringent spending measures that the Company has implemented to control its financial leverage (See “ Total Debt, Financial Leverage and Debt Covenants” section below for more information). The multi-year implementation of new enterprise resource planning and manufacturing execution systems (“ERP/MES”) has been reorganized with the timing for the go-live date being uncertain. The ERP/MES project commenced in 2022, with spending to-date of approximately $21 million. Depreciation expense is projected to be $16 million in 2024. Amortization expense is projected to be $2 million in 2024.

PE Films

PE Films produces surface protection films, polyethylene overwrap and polypropylene films for other markets. A summary of results for PE Films is provided below:

Three Months Ended Favorable/ (Unfavorable) % Change Nine Months Ended Favorable/ (Unfavorable) % Change (In thousands, except percentages) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volume (lbs) 9,640 7,224 33.4% 30,223 20,837 45.0% Net sales $ 24,879 $ 19,938 24.8% $ 78,811 $ 56,036 40.6% Ongoing operations: EBITDA $ 5,876 $ 4,037 45.6% $ 22,913 $ 6,700 NM** Depreciation & amortization (1,299 ) (2,111 ) 38.5% (3,944 ) (5,305 ) 25.7% EBIT* $ 4,577 $ 1,926 NM** $ 18,969 $ 1,395 NM** Capital expenditures $ 517 $ 431 $ 1,127 $ 1,506 * For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, see the EBITDA from ongoing operations by segment statements in the Financial Tables in this press release. **Not meaningful (“NM”)

Third Quarter 2024 Results vs. Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were 24.8% higher compared to the third quarter of 2023, with volume increases in Surface Protection and overwrap films. Surface Protection sales volume in the third quarter of 2024 increased 37.5% versus the third quarter of 2023 and declined 16.5% versus the second quarter of 2024. Surface Protection sales volume began to moderate during the third quarter of 2024, following extremely high sales volume in the second quarter associated with the restocking of Surface Protection customer inventories.

EBITDA from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 million versus the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to:

A $2.4 million increase in Surface Protection primarily due to higher contribution margin associated with higher volume ($2.0 million) and manufacturing costs savings ($1.1 million), partially offset by unfavorable pricing ($0.2 million) and higher SG&A ($0.1 million);

A foreign currency transaction loss of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus no gain or loss in the third quarter of 2023;

The pass-through lag associated with resin costs (a charge of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus a benefit of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023); and

A $0.6 million decrease in overwrap films, primarily due to pricing and mix.

There have been significant cyclical swings in the sales volume and EBITDA from ongoing operations for PE Films in the past 2.5 years, largely due to the unprecedented downturn in the display industry during the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023. EBITDA from ongoing operations for the first half of 2024, the second and first halves of 2023 and the second and first halves of 2022 were $17.0 million, $8.6 million, $2.7 million, $(2.2) million and $14.1 million, respectively, which averages approximately $4 million per quarter.

First Nine Months of 2024 Results vs. First Nine Months of 2023 Results

Net sales in the first nine months of 2024 increased 40.6% compared to the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to an increase in sales volume in Surface Protection, as a result of factors noted above. Sales volume increased 62.3% in Surface Protection in the first nine months of 2024 versus the first nine months of 2023.

EBITDA from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2024 increased $16.2 million versus the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to:

A $16.0 million increase in Surface Protection primarily due to higher contribution margin associated with substantially higher volume ($9.4 million), operating efficiencies and manufacturing costs savings ($5.9 million), favorable pricing ($0.3 million), lower fixed costs ($0.2 million) and lower SG&A, including lower costs associated with the closure of the Richmond Technical Center in 2023 ($1.2 million);

A foreign currency transaction loss of $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus a gain of $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2023;

The pass-through lag associated with resin costs (a charge of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus a charge of $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2023); and

A $0.2 million increase from overwrap films, primarily due to cost improvements ($1.0 million), partially offset by a shift in mix ($0.8 million).

Refer to Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk in the Third Quarter Form 10-Q for additional information on resin price trends.

Projected Capital Expenditures and Depreciation & Amortization

Capital expenditures for PE Films are projected to be $2 million in 2024, including $1 million for productivity projects and $1 million for capital expenditures required to support continuity of current operations. Depreciation expense is projected to be $5 million in 2024. There is no amortization expense for PE Films.

Flexible Packaging Films

On November 1, 2024, Tredegar completed the sale of Terphane, its flexible packaging films business headquartered in Brazil, to Oben Group. At closing, Tredegar received $60 million in cash, which is net of Terphane debt assumed by Oben Group of $20 million and Terphane cash retained by Oben Group of $2 million. Accordingly, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, the enterprise value of the Terphane transaction at closing for Tredegar was $78 million. Tredegar anticipates receiving an additional $7 million in cash following the release of certain escrow funds within 120 days of closing. The cash proceeds received by Tredegar at closing are after deducting projected Brazil withholding taxes, net working capital adjustments, escrow funds, U.S. capital gains taxes and transaction expenses. As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported results for Terphane as a continuing operation, due to the uncertainty related to the Brazilian merger review process. For additional information refer to Note 11 in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Third Quarter Form 10-Q. Certain pro forma financial information is provided in Note (j) to the Financial Tables in this press release. Refer to the Form 8-K filed by the Company on November 6, 2024 regarding the full pro forma impact of the sale of Terphane through the second quarter of 2024.

Corporate Expenses, Interest & Taxes

Corporate expenses, net in the first nine months of 2024 decreased $13.7 million compared to the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to lower pension expense as a result of the pension plan termination completed in 2023 ($10.1 million) and lower business development activities ($3.4 million). Further information on gains and losses associated with special items impacting corporate expenses, net is provided in the accompanying tables.

Interest expense of $10.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 increased $2.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2023 due to higher average debt and higher interest rates.

The effective tax rate was 30.5% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 18.8% in the first nine months of 2023. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to pre-tax income in the first nine months of 2024 versus a pre-tax loss in the first nine months of 2023. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to pre-tax income in the first nine months of 2024 versus a pre-tax loss in the first nine months of 2023. During the first nine months of 2024, Tredegar increased the valuation allowance on existing deferred tax assets as a result of the sale of Terphane by $1.0 million. The effective tax rate from ongoing operations comparable to the earnings reconciliation table provided in Note (a) to the Financial Tables in this press release was 18.5% for the first nine months of 2024 versus (12.0)% for the first nine months of 2023 (see also Note (e) to the Financial Tables). Refer to Note 8 to the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Third Quarter Form 10-Q for an explanation of differences between the effective tax rate for income (loss) and the U.S. federal statutory rate for 2024 and 2023.

Total Debt, Financial Leverage and Debt Covenants

Total debt was $143.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $146.3 million at December 31, 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $6.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $13.5 million at December 31, 2023. Net debt (total debt in excess of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $136.8 million at September 30, 2024 and $132.8 million at December 31, 2023. See Note (f) to the Financial Tables in this press release for a reconciliation of net debt to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The sale of Terphane resulted in a reduction of consolidated total debt and net debt of $78 million, with an additional reduction of $7 million expected from the release of escrow funds by March 1, 2025.

The Company has been focused on stringent management of net working capital, capital expenditures and costs since a slowdown in business began in 2023. Total debt decreased $2.9 million and net debt increased $4.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus the end of 2023 primarily due to higher net working capital from low levels at the end of last year and to support the recovery the Company believes is underway in its businesses and seasonal fluctuations, which were nearly fully offset by net cash flow from operations after capital expenditures.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with all covenants under its $180 million asset-based credit agreement, which matures June 30, 2026 (the “ABL Facility”). Availability for borrowings under the ABL Facility is governed by a borrowing base, determined by the application of specified advance rates against eligible assets, including trade accounts receivable, inventory, owned real properties and owned machinery and equipment. As of September 30, 2024, funds available to borrow under the ABL Facility were approximately $30 million and $38 million on a pro forma basis after giving effect to the completion of the sale of Terphane and the use of the related proceeds.

