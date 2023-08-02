<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Tredegar Plans to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on August 9, 2023.


Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2022 sales from continuing operations of $939 million.

