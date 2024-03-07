Home Business Wire Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 15,...
Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on March 15, 2024.


Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2022 sales from continuing operations of $939 million. With approximately 2,000 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

