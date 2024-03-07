Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on March 15, 2024.





Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2022 sales from continuing operations of $939 million. With approximately 2,000 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

