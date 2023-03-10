Tredegar Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of thirteen cents ($0.13) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,300 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

Contacts

Neill Bellamy

Phone: 804/330-1211

E-mail: neill.bellamy@tredegar.com

