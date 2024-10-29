Treble Announces the Formation of a Hardtech Practice Group

The B2B technology agency draws on its experience with venture-backed startups and enterprises, venture capital firms and private equity firms to expand into the hardtech sector

The new practice group will focus on robotics, AI hardware, IoT and other physical technology products

and other physical technology products Treble continues to drive revenue growth, investor awareness and accelerated exits for innovative tech companies

This marks Treble’s fourth specialized division, joining Cybersecurity, Enterprise Technology and Artificial Intelligence. The Hardtech Practice Group will serve clients in a rapidly evolving industry that is expected to gain even more traction soon as the backbone of a digital world.

Treble vice president Will Kruisbrink will lead the practice group out of the agency’s office in San Francisco—a longtime hub for breakthroughs in physical technologies. Over the past two years, Treble has invested significant capital in adding senior-level talent to the agency as well as bolstering its content program with former journalists. The investment sets Treble up to win immediately and over the longer term amid a dynamic media landscape.

Hardtech Innovation Is Accelerating and Set to Disrupt Legacy Industries

“Hardtech is reinventing businesses across multiple sectors,” said Ethan Parker, founder and CEO of Treble. “As VCs ramp up investment into hardtech due to its ability to disrupt so many industries, we see an opportunity to commit to building and enhancing our expertise in this sector. One of our core values is working with companies that are directly addressing the environmental challenges we face in the 21st century, and hardtech innovation will be critical in increasing our ability to tackle issues including clean energy, carbon capture and sustainable manufacturing.”

Salient Motion, a hardtech innovator in the aerospace industry, recently participated in Treble’s Elevate program. The work began with announcing Salient Motion’s latest funding round, securing targeted funding coverage in TechCrunch and other outlets, plus vertical coverage in Aviation Week—leading to direct revenue growth.

“We’ve only had the opportunity to partner with Treble for a brief period, however, we’ve already seen a significant impact from brand visibility to investor awareness to direct sales closing based on the earned media coverage they’ve secured,” said Vishaal Mali, CEO of Salient Motion.

Treble’s hardtech clients span a range of industries, including:

Accelsius: developing proprietary two-phase liquid cooling systems that allow for unmatched high-performance computing in data centers and optimized edge computing;

Fabric: an automated fulfillment solution for grocers and retailers;

Salient Motion: a company making motion control systems for modular aerospace components such as actuators;

Furno: makers of a new cement kiln that’s more efficient and compact;

Gold H2: producing inexpensive, commercial volumes of low-carbon hydrogen by utilizing existing infrastructure and subsurface biotechnology to transform depleted oil reservoirs into hydrogen-producing assets.

“Treble came in and impressed us with their ideas, passion and ability to execute on building our brand awareness,” said Rich Perley, Accelsius’ chief marketing officer. “Over the past year, the team at Treble has been instrumental in elevating both our company and building awareness around the complex problem we are solving.”

“We’ve partnered with Treble on several initiatives, from the launch of our inaugural fund to hardtech funding launches, including Furno,” said Vic Pascucci III, co-founder and managing general partner at Energy Capital Ventures. “The Treble team has delivered on securing earned media coverage in both niche verticals and national funding media outlets. We’ll continue to look for opportunities to collaborate with Treble across our portfolio.”

Strategic Partner on 26 Exits to Date; Custom Programs Include Elevate and Funding Accelerator

Treble’s comprehensive approach combines corporate news and media with rapid response to industry trends and strategic content to deliver business results. With a core focus on earned media relations, Treble augments its media prowess with program offerings across analyst relations, social media, speaking, events and expert commentary and insights.

Along with traditional PR programs, Treble also offers growing startups customized programs like its Funding Accelerator, a 30-day PR sprint providing startups with brand visibility in conjunction with closing funding rounds, and Elevate, a 10-week PR program building on the momentum after an initial funding announcement with additional media coverage.

Since 2013, Treble has been a strategic partner in helping 26 startups achieve successful acquisitions or public offerings, with three IPOs and over 100 funding launches. Successful exits across the Treble client portfolio include TrendKite (acquired by Cision), Favor (acquired by H-E-B), StackEngine (acquired by Oracle), Boxer (acquired by VMware) and Joyride (acquired by Google). The latest exits include Stoplight, a global API design-first company acquired by SmartBear, and data observability startup Calyptia, which was acquired by Chronosphere.

About Treble

Treble is the premier earned media B2B technology public relations agency. We excel in boosting investor interest, generating leads, fostering strategic partnerships, attracting top talent and transforming emerging brands into market leaders. We work closely with venture capital firms and their portfolio companies, aligning our strategies to support businesses from startup through exit. Treble’s success is reflected in our track record: we’ve helped 26 companies achieve successful exits, including three IPOs, and have supported over 100 funding announcements. Our client base spans diverse sectors, including enterprise technology, education, finance, healthcare, cybersecurity and more. In 2023, Treble was named Technology Agency of the Year by PR Daily, was recognized as one of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine and was among the fastest-growing companies in O’Dwyer’s list of top U.S. PR agencies. Visit us at treblepr.com or on X, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

