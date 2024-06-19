Treasury4 Joins U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network

Partnership will deliver API-based data integrations of U.S. Bank balance, transaction, and investment data through Cash4 for mutual customers of Treasury4 and U.S. Bank





SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Treasury4, an enterprise software platform offering modern tools for treasury and finance practitioners, announced today that it is joining the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network.

An online marketplace of third-party payment and treasury solutions that are fully integrated with U.S. Bank systems, the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network helps corporate treasury teams easily identify and adopt technology connected with the bank, such as the innovative Treasury4 platform of powerful, modern tools that provides a 360° view of an organization’s financial and banking data.

“Treasury4 is thrilled to introduce our Cash4 and Entity4 solutions into the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network,” said Steve Helmbrecht, President and CEO. “This integration embodies our commitment to providing customers with streamlined access to enhanced data and superior capabilities, prerequisites for the advanced treasury management landscape of today. Our mutual customers will benefit from increased visibility, efficiency, and productivity, thanks to the seamless integration offered by the Connected Partnership Network.”

Through this partnership, mutual customers can automate the secure ingress of both cash balances and transactions, as well as investment holdings and transactions from U.S. Bank into Cash4, the powerful global cash management solution from Treasury4. In addition, customers can manage their bank accounts, sub-accounts, account signatories, and counterparty bank and branch data through Entity4, the award-winning tool and modern multi-departmental system of record from Treasury4.

“Safely and securely integrating our banking and payment capabilities into the software applications that businesses use every day elegantly simplifies the experience for their end users,” said Alberto Casas, head of global treasury management products at U.S. Bank. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Treasury4 to deliver these capabilities.”

About the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network

The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network is an online marketplace of fintech and other third-party payment and treasury solutions that are fully integrated with U.S. Bank systems. The Network helps corporate treasury teams easily identify and integrate technology already connected with the bank.

About Treasury4

Treasury4 is an enterprise fintech dedicated to delivering high-value solutions that dramatically improve treasury and finance processes. With its innovative modular platform and visionary entity-based TMS, the company enables its customers to unlock the power of their treasury data. Treasury4 is reimagining how treasury data is accessed, analyzed, and visualized for corporate and government organizations. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington. For more information, please visit www.treasury4.com.

