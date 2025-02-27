Treasury Prime Expands Bank Network with KeyBank, Driving Embedded Banking Innovation

Regional bank to expand its embedded banking solutions through industry-leading bank network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today that KeyBank, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, has joined the Treasury Prime Bank Network to enhance its innovative financial tech solutions to leading software companies and fintechs. KeyBank is the latest addition to Treasury Prime’s industry-leading bank network, which now totals more than 15 financial institutions nationwide.

“This relationship marks a major milestone in the growth of Treasury Prime’s bank network,” said Jeff Nowicki, chief banking officer at Treasury Prime. “The combined power of Treasury Prime and KeyBank, including KeyVAM, KeyBank’s virtual account management solution, gives the industry a best-in-class, safe and reliable platform to build scalable, long-term fintech programs.”

By working with Treasury Prime, KeyBank gains access to a diverse network of prospective clients, enabling strategic growth within its innovative fintech and SaaS business, while ensuring a uniform protocol for account structures, compliance, and reconciliation for clients.

“Treasury Prime’s proven expertise in the fintech industry was a key factor in our decision to forge this partnership, including their mature network of technology relationships,” said Bennie Pennington, head of embedded banking product and strategy for KeyBank. “In today’s dynamic financial landscape, we believe the success of large SaaS and technology clients hinges on diversifying their banking relationships. With Treasury Prime, these clients can seamlessly connect with multiple qualified banking partners without the need for redundant technical integrations.”

For more information about Treasury Prime’s end-to-end bank operating system and bank network, visit www.treasuryprime.com. To learn more about KeyBank, please visit Key.com®.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

