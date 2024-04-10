Trean Streamlines Workers’ Comp Operations Across U.S. With Origami Risk’s Core Suite

Single Platform Drives Operational Efficiency; Transforms Policy Admin, Billing and Claims

WAYZATA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoreSolutions–Trean Insurance Group (TIG), a full-service property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company delivering comprehensive insurance solutions through its family of highly rated and broadly licensed insurance companies—Benchmark, 7710, and American Liberty—has successfully completed the implementation of Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core property and casualty solution suite. This milestone marks a significant transformation for Trean’s monoline workers’ compensation business, enhancing policy administration, billing, and claims functionality across its nationwide operations.





The implementation enables Trean to consolidate multiple databases and systems into a single platform, fulfilling their commitment to excellence, efficiency, and reliability to meet the evolving needs of their clients. Completed in two phases, Trean went live with Origami’s claims solution in all 50 states in only eight months, followed by the implementation of policy administration and billing functionality across 49 states by the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

“The Origami solution is central to our organization’s goal of combining underwriting, claims, loss control, and analytical expertise to provide customized insurance for successful, long-lasting partnerships,” said Julie Baron, CEO, Trean. “A single platform for policy, billing, and claims provides Trean with increased control and autonomy over our core system while driving down administration costs and enhancing user experiences for our internal claims team and agent/broker partners.”

“By implementing Origami’s suite of scalable core solutions, Trean will have the flexibility to support its growing business and maintain consistency across its diverse underwriting and claims operations,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “Origami’s single instance multi-tenant SaaS platform was built to empower P&C insurers to meet business requirements faster without the need for time-consuming and expensive coding. We’re confident Trean will meet their aggressive growth, efficiency, and performance goals using the Origami suite.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control, claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Trean

Established in 1996, Trean Insurance Group (TIG) is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty companies. Trean offers a comprehensive suite of property and casualty insurance products and issuing carrier services in 49 states and the District of Columbia, including third-party claims administration, insurance management services, and reinsurance placement. Over the years, Trean has become a trusted partner in the insurance industry, delivering valuable expertise and tailored insurance solutions to its partners and clients. The Trean family of insurance companies proudly holds an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) with a stable outlook in the Financial Size Category VIII. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers, and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

Contacts

Al Modugno, 917-414-4569, al.modugno@yahoo.com