Tray.io Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS

Company Recognized for Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tray.io, creator of the AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS, today announced the company’s recognition as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide report1. Tray.io was also recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner 2023 Voice of the Customer Report 2, with a 94% Willingness to Recommend. Tray.io was one of the first iPaaS providers to introduce GenAI as a platform service in early 2023 with the release of Merlin AI, a unique platform-level intelligence layer that infuses AI into every experience, so companies can accelerate integration delivery at every level and across every team by leveraging AI across the end-to-end experience, from augmented development to on-demand chat-first automation.





“ Fueled by AI, the iPaaS market — and customer demands — are changing rapidly. Companies need a provider that can not only drive their success quickly now, but a visionary who delivers the market responsiveness and innovation required to keep pace with the ever-evolving demands of the future,” stated Tray.io co-founder and CEO Rich Waldron. “ To gain competitive advantage, enterprises need an iPaaS solution that fosters composability and offers a flexible experience to business users, integration specialists and developers. Enabling fusion team based development brings within reach the strong governance, reuse, management and control that enterprises demand. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud is the only solution that meets all of these criteria.”

AI has Kicked the Speed of Business into Hyperdrive. Traditional iPaaS Cannot Keep Pace.

Gartner defines Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) as “ a vendor-managed cloud service that enables end users to implement integrations between a variety of applications, services and data sources, both internal and external to their organization.” Now, with the accelerating pace of change in the business landscape, companies are seeking agile, responsive and AI-augmented solutions that drive rapid time-to-value by facilitating collaboration and efficient integration and automation development. Tray.io believes this Gartner recognition underscores the company’s commitment to providing its customers with cutting-edge experiences and continually innovating to deliver modern, AI-augmented and AI-ready solutions to keep pace with digital transformation initiatives.

Tray.io Named in 10 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports, Highlighting Pace of Innovation

In addition to being named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, Tray.io was included in ten Gartner Hype Cycle reports. Tray.io believes this demonstrates the platform’s versatility and adaptability to meet current market trends as well as showcases its wide variety of applications across industries and use cases:

Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023

Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Finance, 2023

Hype Cycle for Future of Enterprise Applications, 2023

Hype Cycle for Autonomous Accounting, 2023

Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services, 2023

Hype Cycle for XaaS, 2023

Hype Cycle for Higher Education, 2023

Hype Cycle for K-12 Education, 2023

Hype Cycle for Cloud Platform Services, 2023

Hype Cycle for Application Architecture and Integration, 2023

Tray.io was one of just nine vendors included in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide report2 and was recognized as a Strong Performer, with 94% of reviewers expressing their Willingness to Recommend the platform. Tray.io customers reviewed Tray.io’s solutions based on functionality, ease of use and overall customer satisfaction and shared their experiences using Tray.io within the last year:

“ Tray.io is a powerful cloud-based automation platform that allows organizations to connect and automate their various applications and data sources without the need for extensive coding or technical expertise.” – Marketing technology specialist at an enterprise banking company

“ Tray.io has been very easy to use with all the features that has been integrated. It is straightforward and lightweight, but has all the functions and abilities we required for our large enterprise services to use on the daily basis.” – Software Engineer at an enterprise software company

“ Tray.io has proven to be an instrument of change in our organization. Leveraging Tray.io’s capabilities has opened conversations about our tech stack that would have otherwise not happened; not to mention the power of the Tray.io workflows we’ve already established and put to work. The sales, support, and implementation staff have been great to work with. Their knowledge at each step of the process have been paramount to the success we’ve experienced.” – Manager at an enterprise manufacturing company

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), 19 February 2024, Gartner



2 Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 28 June 2023, Gartner

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tray.io

Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Enterprises not born in the digital age are challenged with modernizing their approach to integration — a must for achieving competitive advantage. Unlike other iPaaS products, which are expensive, complex, code-only and slow, the Tray Universal Automation Cloud seamlessly connects systems and processes to simplify the enterprise tech stack and break down the departmental barriers hindering the pace of digital transformation. With three experiences to choose from — developers in Tray Code, business technologists in the low-code Tray Build environment or managers and front-line employees through a no-code natural language experience in Tray Chat — enterprises benefit from transformational capabilities across process automation, data integration, connectivity and ecosystem activation. In addition to the growing mandate to develop AI strategies for the enterprise, the convergence of integration modernization and AI is a once-in-a-career opportunity for IT leaders to unify their integration platforms and increase execution velocity. The Universal Automation Cloud is powered by Tray Merlin AI, a unique platform-level intelligence layer that infuses AI into every experience, so companies can accelerate integration delivery at every level and across every team by leveraging AI across the end-to-end experience, from augmented development to on-demand chat-first automation. Underpinned by an Enterprise Core, the Tray Universal Automation Cloud delivers the foundational composability, elasticity, observability, governance, security and control required for companies to quickly and collaboratively develop integrations and automations at scale. Love your work. Automate the rest.™

