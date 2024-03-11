Trax Retail Announces New CEO

Gary Laben brings a depth of experience to propel the next chapter of growth for retail innovation leader

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trax Retail, the data and technology company digitizing the physical world of retail, today announces the appointment of Gary Laben as its chief executive officer. As Trax’s CEO, Laben will lead the tech-enabled and data-driven retail platform through its next phase of growth, focusing on building upon its innovative and industry-leading solutions for CPG manufacturers, retailers, and shoppers.





“As the pioneer and leader in retail innovation and execution, Trax has a transformational opportunity to capitalize on new data streams and technology,” said Laben. “I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to enhancing our current solutions and developing new capabilities for our core sector and beyond.”

Laben has three decades of global experience in information services and technology, with a particular focus on strategic planning, product development, operational excellence, and business transformation. In 2018, as Research Now’s CEO, he led the successful merger with SSI to create Dynata, the world’s largest provider of fully-permissioned first-party data, where he most recently served as CEO. During his six-year tenure, Laben tripled revenue and quadrupled EBITDA, in collaboration with 5,500 employees spanning 40+ countries. He conceived and executed the strategy to diversify company offerings beyond market research into media and advertising, resulting in new revenue streams that now account for more than 25 percent of Dynata’s revenue. Through mergers, strategic acquisitions, and investments, Laben cemented Dynata as not only the industry’s largest player, but as the provider of the highest quality products, the best customer service, and the most innovative product offerings.

“Gary’s background is the ideal combination of technology-driven information services experience, proven leadership, and innovative market and product development,” said Joel Bar-El, Executive Chairman of Trax. “With our continued momentum in the global retail sector, we’re investing in a leader who will elevate Trax to the next level. ”

Before joining Dynata, Laben was Global Chief Data Officer at Wunderman and CEO of KBM Group, where he grew revenue 10X and operating profit 15X on its way to becoming a global marketing services industry leader. He has also held executive positions at Experian, TRW, and Dun and Bradstreet.

Laben is an active investor, board member, and advisor to numerous companies and organizations.

About Trax Retail

Trax’s mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax’s retail platform allows customers to understand and improve what is happening on the shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers.

Many of the world’s top CPG companies, emerging brands, and retail leaders use Trax’s shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through the development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, autonomous data collection methods, and on-demand merchandising capabilities. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, Hungary, Beijing, Mexico and Israel, serving customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

