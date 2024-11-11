Travelex Launches Complete ATM Technology Refresh With NCR Atleos

Leading FX firm partners with NCR Atleos to replace over 600 ATMs’ hardware and software across eight countries

ATLANTA & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, has launched a major refresh of its international ATM estate, replacing the hardware and software of its entire portfolio of 600 ATMs across eight countries. The new portfolio unlocks a wide range of innovative new features for Travelex customers, including contactless cash withdrawals.









Travelex is replacing its network of ATMs with NCR Atleos’ SelfServ ATM range, alongside NCR Atleos’ software and SaaS monitoring tool called Vision, across the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Australia and New Zealand. NCR Atleos has previously powered Travelex ATMs in other markets at high volume airports and travel hubs, delivering operational efficiencies and a convenient, consistent customer experience.

In addition to supporting FX and domestic currency transactions, the NCR Atleos SelfServ ATMs will offer Travelex customers a range of enhanced capabilities, including touch screens (rather than traditional buttons), barcode readers, and contactless readers in certain territories.

Contactless readers enable customers to withdraw cash by tapping a card or any other NFC enabled device (such as a phone or smartwatch). The ability to withdraw cash without physically inserting a card isn’t yet widespread across many territories, but will now be offered to Travelex customers across select ATMs in some of the European markets.

The NCR Atleos SelfServ ATM also supports Travelex’s unique Click and Collect function, which enables customers in the UK to pre-order foreign cash online at Travelex’s best possible rate before collecting it from more than 50 key airport ATM locations in the UK.

“Travelex is dedicated to simplifying our customers’ access to international money, however and whenever they choose, and our expanded partnership with Atleos directly supports this mission,” said Simon Jackson, Chief Customer Officer from Travelex. “By relying on the experts at NCR Atleos for the implementation of modern ATM technology, we gain efficiencies and streamlined operations while adding value for our customers, ensuring travellers across the globe have reliable, secure and easy access to their cash.”

“We are making it possible for travellers to access currency exchange via self-service,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for NCR Atleos. “We are proud to support Travelex in enhancing their ATM infrastructure, ultimately continuing to expand financial access for consumers around the world.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Travelex

Founded in 1976 Travelex has grown to become one of the market leading specialist providers of foreign exchange products, solutions, and services, operating across the entire value chain of the foreign exchange industry in more than 20 countries. We have developed a growing network of ATMs and stores in some of the world’s top international airports, major transport hubs, premium shopping malls and city centres.

Travelex has built a growing online and mobile foreign exchange platform, and we also process and deliver foreign currency orders for major banks, travel agencies, supermarkets and hotels worldwide. In addition, we source and distribute sizeable quantities of foreign currency banknotes for customers on a wholesale basis – including central banks and international financial institutions. We also offer a range of remittance and international money transfer products around the world.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

