Travelers Institute Launches 2024 National Cybersecurity Tour

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the start of its Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® 2024 tour schedule. The events help businesses manage the evolving landscape of cyber threats.





According to the 2023 Travelers Risk Index, more than half of business owners surveyed think it is inevitable that their business will experience a cybercrime, and almost a quarter already have. The overwhelming majority of respondents (81%) believe that having proper cybersecurity controls in place is critical to the well-being of their company.

“Cyber risks can cause major operational and financial disruption to an organization, which is why it’s important for businesses – particularly small enterprises – to take preventive measures,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “Since 2016, we’ve convened top experts from the public and private sectors at more than 50 events to raise awareness about key cybersecurity trends, share best practices and empower businesses to bolster their cyber safety.”

Sessions will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and opportunities to engage with cybersecurity experts from Travelers, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other organizations.

Schedule Details

The first program is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aikta Marcoulier, Regional Administrator, Region VIII, SBA, will deliver opening remarks, followed by a keynote address from Dr. Shawn P. Murray, President, Information Systems Security Association International. A panel moderated by Woodward will feature Dr. Murray; Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner at Mullen Coughlin; and Rehman Khan, Assistant Vice President, Cyber Risk Management at Travelers.

Upcoming events include:

Feb. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah.

April 30 – San Antonio, Texas.

June 4 – Tampa, Florida.

June 6 – Nashville, Tennessee.

June 13 – Greater Chicago, Illinois.

June 27 – St. Louis, Missouri.

“Securing your business against cyber threats is not just a choice – it’s a necessity,” said Marcoulier. “Nearly 70% of small firms have established an online sales presence since the pandemic, and that number is climbing each year. The SBA has made it a priority to help business owners understand the importance of cybersecurity and ways they can safeguard their customers’ data.”

Travelers Institute programs are free and open to the public.

More information about the Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® live events and registration details can be found here.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

