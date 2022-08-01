TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company Outperforms Over Prior Year Period

$64.0 Million in Net Income Improved by $35.0 Million, or 121%

$4.31 in Net Income Per Share Improved by $2.29

67% Increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $122.8 Million

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Jonathan M. Pertchik, TA’s Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement regarding the 2022 second quarter results:

“ TA has outperformed for another quarter on key financial measures reinforcing the resilience and strength of its business model. For the second quarter, net income improved by 121%, or to $4.31 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 67% over the prior year second quarter, which was itself an excellent performing quarter. Fuel and non-fuel gross margins increased by 56% and 10% respectively. Operational highlights for the quarter included the fuel team successfully managing extraordinary volatility in supply markets, growth in truck service and the re-opening of some full service restaurants. The Company has proven once again that it can overcome challenging macro-economic circumstances while maximizing market opportunities through operational excellence and a resilient business model.

Investing in growth remains a key pillar in our transformation plan, with a focus on site refreshes, technology improvements and network expansion. We continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire high quality travel centers, with two full service travel centers and a truck service location added during the second quarter and a third full service travel center location added in early July. While results benefitted from favorable fuel purchasing conditions created by extraordinary volatility, a continued focus on operational excellence and investing in growth were also instrumental in driving a very strong quarter once again.”

Reconciliations to GAAP:

Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDAR are non-GAAP financial measures. The U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures disclosed herein are included in the supplemental tables below.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $565.1 million and availability under TA’s revolving credit facility of $185.4 million for total liquidity of $750.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

under TA’s revolving credit facility of $185.4 million for total liquidity of $750.6 million as of June 30, 2022. On April 1, 2022, TA completed the acquisition of the previously franchised travel center sites in Lexington, Virginia and Raphine, Virginia for $51.8 million inclusive of certain closing costs and other purchase price adjustments.

costs and other purchase price adjustments. The following table presents detailed results for TA’s fuel sales for the 2022 and 2021 second quarters.

(in thousands, except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change Fuel sales volume (gallons): Diesel fuel 511,209 512,943 (0.3 ) % Gasoline 63,111 70,687 (10.7 ) % Total fuel sales volume 574,320 583,630 (1.6 ) % Fuel gross margin $ 156,631 $ 100,292 56.2 % Fuel gross margin per gallon $ 0.273 $ 0.172 58.7 %

The following table presents detailed results for TA’s nonfuel revenues for the 2022 and 2021 second quarters.

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change Nonfuel revenues: Store and retail services $ 200,424 $ 194,440 3.1 % Truck service 218,210 194,197 12.4 % Restaurant 86,626 79,938 8.4 % Diesel exhaust fluid 48,102 33,235 44.7 % Total nonfuel revenues $ 553,362 $ 501,810 10.3 % Nonfuel gross margin $ 331,778 $ 303,102 9.5 % Nonfuel gross margin percentage 60.0 % 60.4 % (40) pts

Net income of $64.0 million improved $35.0 million, or 121.0%, and adjusted net income of $64.4 million improved $34.7 million, or 117.0%, as compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million increased $49.2 million, or 66.9%, as compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $187.9 million and $307.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Growth Strategies

TA’s strategic transformation and turnaround plan, or its Transformation Plan, consists of numerous initiatives across its organization for the purpose of expanding its travel center network, improving the guest experience, improving and enhancing operational profitability and efficiency, and strengthening its financial position all in support of its core mission to return every traveler to the road better than they came.

Franchising is a key aspect of TA’s strategic network growth plan. Since the beginning of 2020, TA has entered into franchise agreements covering approximately 50 travel centers to be operated under its travel center brand names. Five of these franchised travel centers began operations during 2020, two began operations during 2021 and one began operations during the second quarter of 2022. TA expects the remaining 42 to all open by the third quarter of 2024.

TA’s growth strategy also includes its intent to acquire high quality, existing travel centers to expand its network of travel centers. TA completed the acquisitions of two previously franchised travel centers and one standalone truck service facility in April 2022, and another previously franchised travel center in July 2022. TA also acquired two of its company-owned, franchisee-operated travel centers in the second and third quarters of 2022.

TA’s capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $175.0 million to $200.0 million and includes projects to improve the guest experience through significant upgrades at TA’s travel centers, the expansion of restaurants and food offerings and improvements to TA’s technology systems infrastructure. Approximately 60% of TA’s capital expenditures in 2022 are focused on growth initiatives that TA expects will meet or exceed TA’s 15% to 20% cash on cash return hurdle.

Importantly, TA is committed to embracing environmentally friendly energy sources through its eTA division, which seeks to deliver sustainable and alternative energy to the marketplace by working with the public sector, private companies, customers and guests to facilitate this initiative. Recent accomplishments include expanding TA’s biodiesel blending capabilities, increasing the availability of diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF, at all diesel pumps nationwide and installing electric vehicle charging stations. TA is also exploring ultra-high power truck charging and hydrogen fuel dispensing in parallel with traditional fossil fuels to provide energy alternatives as the transportation sector transitions to a lighter carbon footprint. TA believes its large, well-located sites will allow it to make both fossil and, eventually, non-fossil fuels available throughout its nationwide network of sites.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Fuel $ 2,521,757 $ 1,328,631 $ 4,327,870 $ 2,405,889 Nonfuel 553,362 501,810 1,040,444 949,724 Rent and royalties from franchisees 3,929 3,839 7,806 7,763 Total revenues 3,079,048 1,834,280 5,376,120 3,363,376 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation): Fuel 2,365,126 1,228,339 4,058,321 2,228,167 Nonfuel 221,584 198,708 413,368 370,930 Total cost of goods sold 2,586,710 1,427,047 4,471,689 2,599,097 Site level operating expense 260,103 233,996 512,147 461,226 Selling, general and administrative expense 46,400 36,590 87,709 72,520 Real estate rent expense 65,153 63,611 129,799 127,480 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,762 24,139 50,993 47,968 Other operating income, net (305 ) (872 ) (2,487 ) (872 ) Income from operations 94,225 49,769 126,270 55,957 Interest expense, net 11,173 11,739 22,703 23,123 Other (income) expense, net (1,216 ) 1,304 (1,854 ) 2,701 Income before income taxes 84,268 36,726 105,421 30,133 Provision for income taxes (20,288 ) (7,779 ) (25,137 ) (6,929 ) Net income 63,980 28,947 80,284 23,204 Less: net income for noncontrolling interest — (409 ) — (333 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 63,980 $ 29,356 $ 80,284 $ 23,537 Net income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 4.31 $ 2.02 $ 5.41 $ 1.62 Weighted average vested shares of common stock 14,380 14,236 14,376 14,232 Weighted average unvested shares of common stock 461 331 463 337

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with TA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(dollars in thousands, unless indicated otherwise)

TA believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the tables below are meaningful supplemental disclosures. Management uses these measures in developing internal budgets and forecasts and analyzing TA’s performance and believes that they may help investors gain a better understanding of changes in TA’s operating results and its ability to pay rent or service debt when due, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures also may help investors to make comparisons between TA and other companies and to make comparisons of TA’s financial and operating results between periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures TA presents should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders as an indicator of TA’s operating performance or as a measure of TA’s liquidity. Also, the non-GAAP financial measures TA presents may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies.

TA believes that adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are meaningful disclosures that may help investors to better understand TA’s financial performance by providing financial information that represents the operating results of TA’s operations without the effects of items that do not result directly from TA’s normal recurring operations and may allow investors to better compare TA’s performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. TA calculates EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, as shown below. TA calculates adjusted EBITDA by excluding items that it considers not to be normal, recurring, cash operating expenses or gains or losses.

In addition, TA believes that, because it leases a majority of its travel centers, presenting adjusted EBITDAR may help investors compare the value of TA against companies that own and finance ownership of their properties with debt financing, since this measure eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This measure may also help investors evaluate TA’s valuation if it owned its leased properties and financed that ownership with debt, in which case the interest expense TA incurred for that debt financing would be added back when calculating EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDAR is presented solely as a valuation measure and should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss) because it excludes the real estate rent expense associated with TA’s leases and it is presented for the limited purposes referenced herein. TA calculates EBITDAR as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, real estate rent expense and depreciation and amortization expense and adjusted EBITDAR by excluding items that it considers not to be normal, recurring, cash operating expenses or gains or losses.

TA believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR, and that net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders.

The following tables present the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Calculation of adjusted net income: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 63,980 $ 28,947 $ 80,284 $ 23,204 Add: QSL impairment(1) — — — 650 Less: Net gain on Seymour insurance recovery(2) (154 ) — (1,984 ) — Add: Costs related to the exit of our Canadian travel center(3) 705 — 1,005 — Add: Equity investment ownership dilution(4) — 1,826 — 1,826 Less: Gain on sale of assets, net(5) — (897 ) — (897 ) (Less) Add: Tax impact of adjusting items(6) (129 ) (195 ) 230 (331 ) Adjusted net income $ 64,402 $ 29,681 $ 79,535 $ 24,452

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(dollars in thousands, unless indicated otherwise)

Calculation of adjusted net income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted) $ 4.31 $ 2.02 $ 5.41 $ 1.62 Add: QSL impairment (1) — — — 0.04 Less: Net gain on Seymour insurance recovery(2) (0.01 ) — (0.13 ) — Add: Costs related to the exit of our Canadian travel center (3) 0.05 — 0.07 — Add: Equity investment ownership dilution (4) — 0.13 — 0.13 Less: Gain on sale of assets, net (5) — (0.06 ) — (0.06 ) Add (Less): Tax impact of adjusting items (6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Adjusted net income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted) $ 4.34 $ 2.08 $ 5.36 $ 1.71

Calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 63,980 $ 28,947 $ 80,284 $ 23,204 Add: Provision for income taxes 20,288 7,779 25,137 6,929 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 26,762 24,139 50,993 47,968 Add: Interest expense, net 11,173 11,739 22,703 23,123 EBITDA 122,203 72,604 179,117 101,224 Less: Net gain on Seymour insurance recovery (2) (154 ) — (1,984 ) — Add: Costs related to the exit of our Canadian travel center (3) 705 — 1,005 — Add: Equity investment ownership dilution (4) — 1,826 — 1,826 Less: Gain on sale of assets, net (5) — (897 ) — (897 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,754 $ 73,533 $ 178,138 $ 102,153

Calculation of adjusted EBITDAR: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,754 $ 178,138 Add: Real estate rent expense 65,153 129,799 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 187,907 $ 307,937

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(dollars in thousands, unless indicated otherwise)

Total fuel gross margin and nonfuel revenues: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fuel gross margin $ 156,631 $ 100,292 $ 269,549 $ 177,722 Nonfuel revenues 553,362 501,810 1,040,444 949,724 Total fuel gross margin and nonfuel revenues $ 709,993 $ 602,102 $ 1,309,993 $ 1,127,446

(1) QSL Impairment. On April 21, 2021, TA completed the sale of its Quaker Steak and Lube, or QSL, business for $5.0 million, excluding costs to sell and certain closing adjustments. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, TA recorded a pre-sale impairment charge of $0.7 million relating to its QSL business, which was included in depreciation and amortization expense in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. Refer to note 5 below for more information on the sale of QSL. (2) Net Gain on Seymour Insurance Recovery. Following a fire at TA’s Seymour, Indiana travel center in July 2020, TA pursued recoveries under its property and business interruption insurance policies. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, TA recognized a net gain of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, related to these recoveries as other operating income, net in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. (3) Costs Related to the Exit of our Canadian Travel Center. In March 2022, TA agreed to sell the assets of its travel center in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada for approximately $20.0 million, excluding costs to sell and certain closing adjustments. TA expects the sale to close by the end of 2022. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, TA recognized expense of $0.1 million and $0.4 million for employee termination benefits, respectively, and $0.6 million of environmental costs associated with the closure of its Woodstock travel center, which were included in site level operating expense in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. (4) Equity Investment Ownership Dilution. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, TA reduced its ownership in Epona, LLC, owner of QuikQ LLC, an equity method investment, to less than 50%, for which a loss of $1.8 million was included in other (income) expense, net in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. (5) Gain on Sale of Assets, Net. In May 2021, TA sold a property located in Mesquite, Texas for a sales price of $2.2 million, excluding selling costs. TA recognized a gain on the sale of $1.5 million. On April 21, 2021, TA completed the sale of its QSL business for $5.0 million, excluding costs to sell and certain closing adjustments. TA recognized a loss on the sale of $0.6 million. The gain and loss on the sale of assets were included in other operating income, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. (6) Tax Impact of Adjusting Items. TA calculated the income tax impact of the adjustments described above by using the expected tax accounting treatment and estimated statutory income tax rate for the jurisdiction of each adjusting item.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 565,146 $ 536,002 Accounts receivable, net 225,822 111,392 Inventory 251,608 191,843 Other current assets 30,561 37,947 Total current assets 1,073,137 877,184 Property and equipment, net 923,470 831,427 Operating lease assets 1,623,820 1,659,526 Goodwill 22,213 22,213 Intangible assets, net 13,535 10,934 Other noncurrent assets 85,658 107,217 Total assets $ 3,741,833 $ 3,508,501 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 382,302 $ 206,420 Current operating lease liabilities 119,082 118,005 Other current liabilities 214,895 194,853 Total current liabilities 716,279 519,278 Long term debt, net 524,487 524,781 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,606,031 1,655,359 Other noncurrent liabilities 108,746 106,230 Total liabilities 2,955,543 2,805,648 Stockholders’ equity (14,856 and 14,839 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 786,290 702,853 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,741,833 $ 3,508,501

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with TA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Whenever TA uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TA is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TA’s forward-looking statements.

