TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net loss of $6.3 million as compared to net income of $16.3 million, and adjusted net loss of $3.4 million as compared to $15.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.0 million decreased $23.4 million or 42.2%, as compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $96.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents of $385.9 million and availability under TA’s revolving credit facility of $158.2 million for total liquidity of $544.1 million as of March 31, 2023.

The following table presents detailed results for TA’s fuel sales for the 2023 and 2022 first quarters.

(in thousands, except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023 2022 Change Fuel sales volume (gallons): Diesel fuel 489,050 500,502 (2.3 ) % Gasoline 55,210 54,759 0.8 % Total fuel sales volume 544,260 555,261 (2.0 ) % Fuel gross margin $ 95,255 $ 112,919 (15.6 ) % Fuel gross margin per gallon $ 0.175 $ 0.203 (13.8 ) %

The following table presents detailed results for TA’s nonfuel revenues for the 2023 and 2022 first quarters.

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Nonfuel revenues: Store and retail services $ 179,437 $ 179,540 (0.1 ) % Truck service 207,441 188,384 10.1 % Restaurant 82,880 74,338 11.5 % Diesel exhaust fluid 45,916 44,820 2.4 % Total nonfuel revenues $ 515,674 $ 487,082 5.9 % Nonfuel gross margin $ 324,078 $ 295,297 9.7 % Nonfuel gross margin percentage 62.8 % 60.6 % 220 pts

Merger Agreement:

On February 16, 2023, TA announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with BP Products North America Inc., or bp, a subsidiary of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), pursuant to which bp will acquire all of the outstanding shares of TA common stock for $86.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close by May 15, 2023, subject to shareholder approval.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call:

As a result of the merger agreement announcement, TA will not hold a conference call for its results for the first quarter 2023.

Reconciliations to GAAP:

Adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDAR are non-GAAP financial measures. The U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures disclosed herein are included in the supplemental tables below.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Fuel $ 1,720,057 $ 1,806,114 Nonfuel 515,674 487,082 Rent and royalties from franchisees 3,287 3,877 Total revenues 2,239,018 2,297,073 Costs and expenses: Fuel product cost 1,624,802 1,693,195 Nonfuel product cost 191,596 191,785 Site level operating expense 278,917 252,044 Selling, general and administrative expense 51,559 41,309 Real estate rent expense 64,701 64,646 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,099 24,231 Other operating expense (income), net 698 (2,182 ) (Loss) income from operations (354 ) 32,045 Interest expense, net 9,611 11,530 Other income, net (906 ) (638 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (9,059 ) 21,153 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 2,761 (4,849 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (6,298 ) $ 16,304 Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ 1.10 Weighted average vested shares of common stock 14,547 14,372 Weighted average unvested shares of common stock 554 466

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with TA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER DATA



(dollars in thousands, except for amounts listed in the footnotes to the tables below or unless indicated otherwise)

TA believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the tables below are meaningful supplemental disclosures. Management uses these measures in developing internal budgets and forecasts and analyzing TA’s performance and believes that they may help investors gain a better understanding of changes in TA’s operating results and its ability to pay rent or service debt when due, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures also may help investors to make comparisons between TA and other companies and to make comparisons of TA’s financial and operating results between periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures TA presents should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, net (loss) income, (loss) income from operations, or net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders as an indicator of TA’s operating performance or as a measure of TA’s liquidity. Also, the non-GAAP financial measures TA presents may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies.

TA believes that adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are meaningful disclosures that may help investors to better understand TA’s financial performance by providing financial information that represents the operating results of TA’s operations without the effects of items that do not result directly from TA’s normal recurring operations and may allow investors to better compare TA’s performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. TA calculates EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, as shown below. TA calculates adjusted EBITDA by excluding items that it considers not to be normal, recurring, cash operating expenses or gains or losses.

In addition, TA believes that, because it leases a majority of its travel centers, presenting adjusted EBITDAR may help investors compare the value of TA against companies that own and finance ownership of their properties with debt financing, since this measure eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This measure may also help investors evaluate TA’s valuation if it owned its leased properties and financed that ownership with debt, in which case the interest expense TA incurred for that debt financing would be added back when calculating EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDAR is presented solely as a valuation measure and should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income because it excludes the real estate rent expense associated with TA’s leases and it is presented for the limited purposes referenced herein. TA calculates EBITDAR as net income before interest, income taxes, real estate rent expense and depreciation and amortization expense and adjusted EBITDAR by excluding items that it considers not to be normal, recurring, cash operating expenses or gains or losses.

TA believes that net (loss) income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR.

The following tables present the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Calculation of adjusted net (loss) income: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (6,298 ) $ 16,304 Add: Merger-related costs(1) 5,493 — Less: Net gain on insurance recoveries(2) — (1,830 ) (Less) Add: Amounts related to the exit of TA’s Canadian travel center(3) (1,110 ) 300 (Less) Add: Tax impact of adjusting items(4) (1,511 ) 386 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (3,426 ) $ 15,160

Calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (6,298 ) $ 16,304 (Less) Add: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,761 ) 4,849 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 27,099 24,231 Add: Interest expense, net 9,611 11,530 EBITDA 27,651 56,914 Add: Merger-related costs(1) 5,493 — Less: Net gain on insurance recoveries(2) — (1,830 ) (Less) Add: Amounts related to the exit of TA’s Canadian travel center(3) (1,110 ) 300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,034 $ 55,384

Calculation of adjusted EBITDAR: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,034 Add: Real estate rent expense 64,701 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 96,735

Total fuel gross margin and nonfuel revenues: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Fuel gross margin $ 95,255 $ 112,919 Nonfuel revenues 515,674 487,082 Total fuel gross margin and nonfuel revenues $ 610,929 $ 600,001

(1) Merger-related Costs. On February 16, 2023, TA announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with bp. In connection with that transaction, TA incurred merger-related costs of $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily related to financial advisory fees, legal fees and employee retention incentives, of which $2.0 million were included in other operating expense (income), net and $2.7 million were included in selling, general and administrative expense, respectively, in TA’s consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive (loss) income.

(2) Net Gain on Insurance Recoveries. TA pursued recoveries under its property and business interruption insurance policies. TA recognized a net gain of $1.8 million related to these recoveries to other operating (expense) income, net in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(3) Amounts Related to the Exit of our Canadian Travel Center. On April 26, 2022, TA ceased operations at its only Canadian travel center, which is located in Woodstock, Canada. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, TA recognized a gain related to the release of a counterparty’s earnest money deposit of $1.1 million in connection with the terminated sale agreement for its Canadian travel center, which was included in other operating expense (income), net in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, TA recognized expense of $0.3 million for employee termination benefits associated with the closure of its Canadian travel center, which was included in site level operating expense in TA’s consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income.

(4) Tax Impact of Adjusting Items. TA calculated the income tax impact of the adjustments described above by using the expected tax accounting treatment and estimated statutory income rate for the jurisdiction of each adjusting item.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,903 $ 416,012 Accounts receivable, net 194,470 206,622 Inventory 252,455 272,074 Other current assets 49,579 47,192 Total current assets 882,407 941,900 Property and equipment, net 1,004,560 999,404 Operating lease assets 1,557,689 1,576,538 Goodwill 37,110 37,110 Intangible assets, net 14,202 14,485 Other noncurrent assets 81,218 83,470 Total assets $ 3,577,186 $ 3,652,907 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 245,013 $ 253,571 Current operating lease liabilities 111,781 113,940 Other current liabilities 184,303 216,138 Total current liabilities 541,097 583,649 Long term debt, net 524,051 524,206 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,528,025 1,551,027 Other noncurrent liabilities 115,522 120,819 Total liabilities 2,708,695 2,779,701 Stockholders’ equity (15,100 and 15,105 shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 868,491 873,206 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,577,186 $ 3,652,907

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with TA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Whenever TA uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TA is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TA’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond TA’s control. Among others, the forward-looking statements which appear in this press release that may not occur include:

Statements about the ability of TA and bp to consummate the proposed merger transaction on a timely basis or at all; and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction, including the ability to secure stockholder approval on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner.

The information contained in TA’s periodic reports, including TA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and TA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, which has been or will be filed with the SEC, under the captions “Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in those reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from TA’s forward-looking statements. TA’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, TA does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

