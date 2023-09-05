Transposit Introduces AI-powered Operator, the Ultimate Incident Commander’s Assistant

Early Access Available for Transposit Customers and Interested SRE and Operations Teams are Invited to Join the Private Waitlist

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the AI-powered incident management company, today announced its new AI-powered Slack operator, tailored to streamline and bolster incident management processes. Building on the success of its AI-enabled tools launched in April, Transposit’s latest innovation goes beyond mere reactionary assistance to serve as a superpowered assistant from alert to resolution — while keeping humans in charge. The new AI operator possesses the capability to auto-detect incidents, offers context-aware, actionable suggestions and concisely summarizes incidents, furnishing teams with pertinent automations, knowledge and data precisely when needed. Existing Transposit customers are eligible to sign up for early access of the new AI operator and interested development and operations teams are invited to sign up for the private waitlist.





Transposit CEO Divanny Lamas said, “ When envisioning our AI capabilities, we always centered our designs around one question: How can AI empower and elevate the teams responsible for keeping applications up and running 24/7? Our AI operator embodies our vision by bringing guidance and a bit of magic to teams’ incident management process so they can more efficiently collaborate, investigate and remediate issues. Whether dealing with minor glitches or major outages, our AI-powered operator has got your back.”

What sets Transposit’s AI operator apart is its unique human-in-the-loop AI capability. While the operator is designed to efficiently manage data accumulation and track processes, it’s made to complement and not replace human expertise. By taking on tedious tasks, the operator ensures teams can focus on leveraging their judgment, fostering collaboration and effectively addressing complex challenges.

Key features include:

Instant automation: Simple and intuitive automations can be quickly discovered, designed and deployed.

Simple and intuitive automations can be quickly discovered, designed and deployed. Guided incident management: By integrating with platforms like Slack, the AI operator intelligently analyzes your conversations to detect potential incidents and suggest next steps during the incident.

By integrating with platforms like Slack, the AI operator intelligently analyzes your conversations to detect potential incidents and suggest next steps during the incident. Incident summaries: Comprehensive reports highlight key events and conversations once incidents are resolved.

Comprehensive reports highlight key events and conversations once incidents are resolved. Zero learning curve: Transposit’s user-friendly experience doesn’t require additional training.

AI is only as good as the data it has access to, and Transposit’s operator has access to a treasure trove of information. By ingesting data from incident management team conversations, automated actions as well as historical incident data, the operator gains insights that are tailored to the team’s specific needs. Built on top of Transposit’s event-driven architecture, the AI operator effortlessly integrates with the customer’s entire environment, encompassing all their tools, data and conversations. It goes beyond just surface-level interactions and gains a deep understanding of the entire incident lifecycle.

This new offering marks the beginning of Transposit’s journey in redefining incident management with AI. The company is actively developing additional AI-powered features to further enhance the incident management process.

To get exclusive updates and join Transposit in its mission to reshape the landscape of incident management through AI, sign up here: https://www.transposit.com/ai-operator/

Additional Resources

Read the Transposit blog

Follow Transposit on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn

About Transposit

Transposit is the world’s first AI-powered incident management platform, revolutionizing how operations teams manage and respond to incidents. Automated, collaborative and extensible, the Transposit platform empowers teams to rapidly automate workflows across their entire environment, streamline the response process and resolve issues faster. As the only comprehensive solution that guides teams through every stage of the incident lifecycle, Transposit offers end-to-end incident response automation, automated runbooks, AI-powered tools and thousands of pre-built integrations and automations. Transposit is built to adapt alongside evolving teams, tools and processes, providing both the breadth of integrations and extensibility that teams need to efficiently coordinate, investigate, and remediate incidents and deliver reliability at scale.

Contacts

Audrey Briers



Bhava Communications for Transposit



transposit@bhavacom.com

(858) 522-0898