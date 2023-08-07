Home Business Wire Transphorm to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Transphorm to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today that Primit Parikh, CEO, President and Co-Founder, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, taking place August 7-10, 2023. Dr. Parikh will be available during the conference to meet with participating investors.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Location:

InterContinental Boston Hotel

Date:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time:

4:00 – 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor site at ir.transphormusa.com. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your appropriate Canaccord Genuity representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at transphorm@kcsa.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm GaN.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
David Hanover or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

transphorm@kcsa.com

Company Contact:
Cameron McAulay

Chief Financial Officer

1-805-456-1300 ext. 140

cmcaulay@transphormusa.com

Articoli correlati

Abbey Labs Launches Public Beta and Announces HashiCorp Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cutting-Edge Platform Allows Engineers to Automate Access to Data InfrastructureSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abbey Labs, an innovator in identity and access...
Continua a leggere

Klaviyo Welcomes Jamie Domenici as Chief Marketing Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former GoTo CMO and Salesforce executive tapped to lead global marketing strategyBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data...
Continua a leggere

NCR’s Cashzone Brand and ATM Network Expand into Portugal, Providing Convenient Access to Cash

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has successfully expanded its ATM network,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php