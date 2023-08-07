Transphorm to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today that Primit Parikh, CEO, President and Co-Founder, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, taking place August 7-10, 2023. Dr. Parikh will be available during the conference to meet with participating investors.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 – 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor site at ir.transphormusa.com. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your appropriate Canaccord Genuity representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at transphorm@kcsa.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm GaN.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

David Hanover or Jack Perkins



KCSA Strategic Communications



transphorm@kcsa.com

Company Contact:

Cameron McAulay



Chief Financial Officer



1-805-456-1300 ext. 140



cmcaulay@transphormusa.com