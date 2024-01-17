Home Business Wire Transphorm to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)— a global leader in robust gallium nitride (“GaN”) power semiconductors—today announced that President, Co-founder and CEO of Transphorm, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Cameron McAulay, will provide a business update and company presentation at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19th, 2024 at 3:45 p.m Eastern Time.

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Location:

Virtual

Date:

Friday, January 19, 2024

Time:

3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor site at ir.transphormusa.com. The Transphorm management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting with the team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing transphorm@kcsa.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having a Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on X @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm GaN.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
David Hanover or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

transphorm@kcsa.com

Press Contact:
Heather Ailara

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040

heather@211comms.com

